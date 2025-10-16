HLINC expands links presence with A-list validation and rapid retail growth across top UK and Irish clubs..’there's no better testament to that than seeing it perform on one of the world's biggest golfing stages’

Belfast golf outerwear brand HLINC has received the ultimate celebrity endorsement after Hollywood icon Bill Murray was spotted wearing the brand at the prestigious Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

The actor and avid golfer, Murray has been filming a new BBC series Off Course, joined by his celebrity friends, extended family, and long-time golfing companion Tom Coyne.

The Ghostbusters star was first introduced to HLINC at Cruit Island Golf Club in Donegal when club stalwart Eugene McGarvey presented him with one of the brand's signature gilets.

Murray was so impressed with the quality and performance of the waterproof piece that he purchased the matching jacket and trousers and has since been photographed wearing the complete outfit at one of golf's most celebrated pro-am tournaments.

Founded in 2023 and launched in March this year, South Belfast based HLINC (pronounced 'LINK') has quickly established itself as the go-to outerwear choice for links golf enthusiasts. The brand is now stocked at 30 prestigious links courses across the UK and Ireland, including Portmarnock, Waterville, Enniscrone, Renaissance (home of the Scottish Open), Fairmont St Andrews, Castlerock, and Bushfoot.

Ian Forrester, founder of HLINC Golf, said: “To see Bill Murray wearing HLINC at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Sky Sports is beyond class. This wouldn't have happened without Eugene at Cruit Island Golf Club taking the initiative to introduce Bill to our brand.

“The fact that Bill loved the gilet so much he went out and bought the full outfit speaks volumes about the quality and performance we've built into every piece.

"We designed HLINC specifically for the unforgiving conditions of links golf, and there's no better testament to that than seeing it perform on one of the world's biggest golfing stages.”

Taking inspiration from outdoor brands with design and consideration for how the body moves when playing golf, HLINC Golf has been rigorously tested on the Irish shorelines of the Atlantic Ocean.

The is crafted using eVent® STORM fabric - a sustainable, PFC-free technology that has been developed over 25 years for use by outdoor brands and military operations worldwide. The fabric is 100% waterproof and windproof, boasts a hydrostatic resistance of 20,000mm H2O, and comes with a 10-year guarantee.

