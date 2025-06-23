Antrim Town’s Castle Mall, owned by Keneagles Ltd, has seen footfall increase by over 6.3% year-on-year, as reported by its existing tenants which include New Look, Specsavers, Superdrug, and Holland & Barrett

Antrim Town’s Castle Mall has announced a series of leasing milestones and rising footfall figures, following significant investment.

Castle Mall, owned by Keneagles Ltd, has seen footfall increase by over 6.3% year-on-year, as reported by its existing tenants which include New Look, Specsavers, Superdrug, and Holland & Barrett. The mall’s recent resurgence holds strong against the nationwide downturn in footfall trends, reflecting strong tenant confidence in the scheme.

The owners have made a significant investment in the mall since its purchase in August 2022, with the latest upgrade being the high-specification refurbishment of two units within the centre, one of which has been recently occupied by world foods market, Asian Mix.

Another significant footfall driver has been Specsavers recent investment in additional treatment rooms and optical services, including a trial of the Hearcare Centre. The popular opticians continues to provide Antrim with an extensive range of top-quality frames from classic to designer and full eye care service, utilising the latest in Digital Precision Eyecare technology.

Long-standing tenant Gordons Chemist has also reaffirmed its commitment to Antrim with a lease renewal at the shopping centre for a further decade, signalling retailer confidence.

Pamela Minford, centre manager at Castle Mall commented on the recent investment: “I am delighted to see momentum continuing to rise at Castle Mall as we enter the summer months, with the recent spikes in footfall and tenants reaffirming their commitment to the centre.

"The latest investment from our landlord has not only transformed vacant units into high-quality retail spaces but has also helped attract new retailers and retain our existing, valued tenants.