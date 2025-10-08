'We are heartbroken, and we will miss our Dad so very much' - Children of Markethill businessman Richard Alexander pay tribute to their father

Richard Alexander

Tributes have been paid to Co Armagh businessman Richard Alexander, 62, who sadly ‘passed away after a long and heroic battle with cancer’.

A post online from Alexanders of Markethill (Furnishings) Ltd. from Graeme & Camille Alexander says: ‘It is with great sadness we let you know that our father Richard Alexander (62), has passed away after a long and heroic battle with cancer.

‘Dad’s deep personal faith and love of Christ Jesus gave him, our mum Valerie, my 2 sisters and our 4 children, strength, endurance and peace during this incredibly difficult year.

‘We are heartbroken, and we will miss our Dad so very much.

‘However, we take great comfort in knowing we will meet him again in Heaven.

‘Alexanders of Markethill Furnishings and Alexanders Giftstore will be closed on Thursday 9th October for his funeral.

‘As a family, we want to thank you, the doctors, nurses and all care assistants for your prayers, thoughts, kindness and support during the time Dad was ill.

‘Donations in lieu of flowers, can be made to “Right to Life Charitable Trust” C/o Alexanders Furnishings’.

Graeme & Camille Alexander

Hundreds of tributes have also been paid online including: ‘What a lovely photo of a lovely man and cousin! So sorry to hear this news as I so appreciated Richard for many things, not least his deep faith in Jesus, his gentle strength, his integrity, his sense of fun and his commitment to family far and wide. We send love to all the family and pray you may know the Lord’s real comfort and strength’, ‘So sorry to hear this sad news Richard was a lovely gentleman. Thoughts and prayers are with Valerie and the entire family circle x’ and ‘Everyone associated with Newtownhamilton High School is saddened to hear about the passing of Richard, who was a faithful visitor every year as he distributed New Testaments to our Year 8 pupils’.

A death notice on Funeral Times says that Richard Norman ALEXANDER died on October 7, aged 62 years.

It adds that he is the ‘dearly loved husband of Valerie, father of Graeme, Deborah, and Eleanor. Father-in-law of Camille and grandfather of Oliver, Judith, Isaac, and Lewis’.