'We are incredibly excited and proud': Strategic senior hires drive continued expansion of Northern Ireland legal services firm in Belfast

By Claire Cartmill & Chris Quinn
Contributor
Published 19th Jun 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2025, 21:40 BST
Gateley Legal NI accelerates Belfast office growth with senior property and legal service appointments

Northern Ireland legal services firm Gateley has bolstered its team with a quartet of hires as it continues to increase the services offered to new and existing clients.

Supporting the expansion of its residential property and conveyancing team, Gateley Legal NI has appointed Catherine Heyes as legal director and Chris Jennings as solicitor.

Heyes joins from Peter Bowles + Co Solicitors where she spent almost five years as head of property law. She brings 18 years of real estate and private client experience spanning a wide variety of residential conveyancing transactions, including sales, purchases, transfer or re-mortgages and transfers of equity, as well as commercial property acquisitions and disposals.

placeholder image
Jennings joins following prior roles with MKB Law and Gorvins Residential and has five years of experience advising buyers, sellers and investors on a spectrum of transactions ranging from freehold to new build properties.

Both Heyes and Jennings are dual-qualified to practise law in Northern Ireland as well as England and Wales.

Elsewhere, complex dispute resolution lawyer Chris Francis joins Gateley Legal NI as a senior associate. He joins from Ashfords LLP in Exeter in the UK, where he spent four years whilst juggling a semi-professional rugby career playing for Taunton RFC and, more recently, Hornets RFC.

In addition, Peter Johnson also joins the Belfast office as QA Manager – Chartered Engineer for Gateley Smithers Purslow (GSP), the multi-disciplinary surveying, engineering and architecture consultancy arm of Gateley. Johnson has 24 years of experience with GSP and has relocated to Belfast from Peterborough in the UK to further diversify the office’s real estate expertise.

Alison Reid, real estate partner and Belfast office head at Gateley, said: “We are incredibly excited and proud to welcome Catherine, Chris, Chris and Peter to the team as we kick off what promises to be an exciting new financial year. We are always looking at how we can increase the services, skills and knowledge we can offer to our clients and each of these four bring that in abundance.

“As well as our core real estate team legal team, our complementary services include tax advice through Gateley Capitus, litigation and complex dispute resolution, and now building and quantity surveying courtesy of Gateley Smithers Purslow, creating a one-stop shop for clients to get all the advice they need.”

