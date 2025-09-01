The Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards, sponsored by Used Cars NI, has officially unveiled the shortlisted finalists for its 2025 ceremony. More than 30 of the region’s leading motoring businesses and professionals have been recognised across 23 categories, celebrating outstanding achievement, innovation and leadership within Northern Ireland’s automotive sector. Pictured is head judge Sandy Burgess, event hosts Rebecca McKinney and Curtis McCosh, and Emma Marley, CEO of headline sponsor Used Cars NI

More than 30 of Northern Ireland’s most respected motoring businesses and professionals have been shortlisted across 23 prestigious categories, celebrating excellence, innovation and leadership in the local automotive industry.

Finalists span every part of the sector, from long-established dealer groups and franchised retailers to independent used car specialists, leasing providers and aftersales teams.

The line up reflects both the scale of the industry and the entrepreneurial drive of family run businesses competing alongside major brands for recognition at the highest level.

Each entry was rigorously assessed by an independent judging panel of UK automotive leaders and experts, applying strict scoring criteria to ensure only the most outstanding performers made the final shortlist.

The winners will be announced at the highly anticipated gala awards ceremony on Thursday, November 7 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.

Emma Marley, chief executive officer at Used Cars NI, said: “The calibre of this year’s finalists reflects the strength and ambition of Northern Ireland’s motor industry. From major dealer groups to independent family-run businesses, the shortlist showcases an industry that is innovative, resilient and continually raising standards.

“Used Cars NI is proud to support the awards as headline sponsor, shining a spotlight on the businesses and individuals whose achievements are driving the sector forward. We look forward to celebrating their success at what promises to be an unforgettable evening for the entire industry.”

The Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards 2025 event is organised by PR and Events specialists ASG, the team behind the awards’ highly successful debut in 2023 and the record-breaking 2024 ceremony.

Sasha McKnight, director of PR & Events at ASG Comms, explained: “The strength of participation this year demonstrates just how competitive and ambitious Northern Ireland’s motor industry has become. The quality of entries was outstanding, making the judging process both rigorous and rewarding for our independent panel of experts.

“We are now shifting up a gear as we prepare for the 2025 gala ceremony, which promises to be another exceptional occasion where the industry comes together to celebrate the people and businesses driving success, innovation and growth across the sector.”

The independent judging panel, comprising leading automotive figures from across the UK, is chaired by Sandy Burgess, FIMI. The panel also includes Vic Covey, Fellow of the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising; Sue Robinson, chief executive of the NFDA; Martin Hutchinson, former chief executive of Transport Training Services; Maggie Barry, leading motoring journalist; Mark Styles, technology specialist and garage owner; and Rachel Clift, chief executive of BEN, the automotive charity.

Sandy Burgess FIMI, added: “The standard of entries this year has been exceptional, and it is clear that the Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards are becoming more competitive with every edition. Year on year the bar continues to rise, and in many categories the winners will be separated only by the finest of margins, a true testament to just how strong the field has become.

“That level of competition reflects the drive, professionalism and ambition that defines Northern Ireland’s motor industry, and it has been a privilege for the judging panel to witness first-hand the outstanding talent and commitment within this sector.”

Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards 2025 Shortlisted Finalists

Dealer Group sponsored by Purple Rock: Charles Hurst; SERE Motors; Shelbourne Motors

Franchise Dealer: Roadside Garages; TrustFord

Large Independent Dealer (over 50 vehicles) sponsored by CarMoney: Fleetwise; J.K. Car Sales; JRC Cars; MH Motors; Morgans Cars; O'Loughlin Bros

Medium Independent Dealer (50 vehicles or fewer) sponsored by Codeweavers: iGen Autos; K2 Cars NI

Small Independent Dealer (25 vehicles or fewer) sponsored by Momentum Warranties: Cobra Cars NI; Evelan Car Sales; Giraffe Cars; KCA Motors; Ratcliffe Car Sales (N.I.) Ltd; The Car Company

Used Vehicle Dealer sponsored by AbbeyAutoline: Charles Hurst; FC Motors; iGen Autos Ltd; J.K. Car Sales; JRC Cars; TrustFord; EV Dealer; Charles Hurst; SERE Motors; Shelbourne Motors; TrustFord

Best Customer Service (Franchised Dealer) sponsored by NFU Mutual Armagh & Markethill: Roadside Garages; SERE Motors; Shelbourne Motors; TrustFord

Best Customer Service (Independent Dealer) sponsored by MotorCheck: Fusco Vehicle Sales; Giraffe Cars; iGen Autos Ltd; J.K. Car Sales; JRC Cars; O’Loughlin Bros

Best Marketing Campaign (Franchised Dealer) sponsored by PML Group: SERE Motors; Shelbourne Motors; Best Marketing Campaign (Independent Dealer); KCA Motors

Best Community Campaign (Franchised Dealer): TrustFord

Best Community Campaign (Independent Dealer): Fusco Vehicle Sales

Best Employer Excellence: Autobits Motorstore Ltd; Charles Hurst; JRC Cars; Roadside Garages; TrustFord

Dealer Principal / General Manager sponsored by Eskimo Lead Management: Adam Bustard – Top Gear Motors Cars & Commercials; Jonny Cubitt – JRC Cars; Paul Herriot – Charles Hurst JLR; Jakub Kulis – J.K. Car Sales; Bernard McCotter – SERE Motors

Sales Manager sponsored by Warranty Solutions Group; Colin Gaw – Fusco Vehicle Sales; Scott Gordon – Top Gear Motors Cars & Commercials; Stephen Moore – Charles Hurst Newtownabbey; Neill Thompson – JRC Cars; Keith Williamson – SERE Motors

After Sales Manager sponsored by EMaC: Jonny Cubitt – JRC Cars; Glenn McCartney – Charles Hurst Renault; Joanne Thompson – SERE Motors

Sales Team sponsored by Cool FM: Fusco Vehicle Sales; J.K. Car Sales; JRC Cars Ltd; SERE Motors

After Sales Team sponsored by Autoguard Warranties: Charles Hurst; JRC Cars Ltd; SERE Motors; Stephen Mawhinney Motors

Automotive Technician sponsored by Transport Training Services: Cathal Cowan – The Car Nerd; Domnic Clyde – Roadside Garages; Jordan Gilliland – Fusco Vehicle Sales; Stanley Graham – Charles Hurst JLR; Chris Laverty – JRC Cars; Lukasz Maciejewski – J.K. Car Sales

Apprentice: Cliona O’Neill – JRC Cars; Shea O’Meara – Shelbourne Motors; Órlaith Sharkey – CR Morrow; Jason Walker – Charles Hurst JLR; Adam Wood – Top Gear Motors Cars & Commercials

Rising Star sponsored by Northridge Finance: Graeme McCarter – O’Loughlin Bros; Tam McTaggart – JRC Cars; Thea Nordmann – SERE Motors

Inspirational Female: Reese Fegan – Top Gear Motors Cars & Commercials; Hannah Ferres – SERE Motors; Alice McCaughern – JRC Cars Ltd; Lauren Mitchell – Charles Hurst JLR

Supporting the 2025 Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards as category sponsors and partners are Used Cars NI (Headline Sponsor) and City Auction Group (Associate Sponsor), alongside AbbeyAutoline, Autoguard Warranties, Brian Thompson Photographry, CarMoney, Cool FM, Codeweavers, EMaC, Eskimo Lead Management, McGowans Print, Momentum Warranties, MotorCheck, NFU Mutual Armagh & Markethill, Northridge Finance, PML Group, Purple Rock, Transport Training Services and Warranty Solutions Group.