'Major boost for the Drumahoe area': Planning application lodged for revamp of Glenshane Road site with new EV charging points, upgraded retail units and improved access

Proposals for a £5.8million redevelopment of the Drumahoe Eurospar retail complex and filling station have moved a step closer, with an official planning application now submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council.

The application, lodged by the Henderson Property Group, seeks permission for the partial demolition of existing buildings and the forecourt at 66 Glenshane Road, paving the way for new petrol filling station and Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points.

Plans also include a new Eurospar supermarket forming the centrepiece of the updated complex plus the construction of three new retail units, one hot food unit and an ATM.

A pre-application public consultation took place at the Drumahoe YMCA on May 15, followed by online consultation periods during May, August, and September.

Now an official application for permission to build has been submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council.

According to the planning statement prepared by Fleming Mounstephen Planning on behalf of the Henderson Group, the £5.8 million investment represents a “major boost for the Drumahoe area.”

The statement continued: “The development represents an important investment of £5.8m approx. by the Henderson Group in the site. There will be an additional 30 jobs approx. created in the Eurospar, expected to be 18 full time and 12 part time, across various supervisory and customer service roles.

"Due to the nature of retail work, many Henderson Retail employees live local to the shops in which they work. Additional salaries of £535,000 approx. per annum will be generated at Eurospar Drumahoe which will be of support to the local economy.

“The development will also support the other businesses on the site including the pharmacy and off-licence and hot food / café units. Furthermore, the development will support a range of local suppliers. The development will also support construction jobs throughout the construction period.

“In addition, the extended Eurospar Drumahoe is expected to provide further rates income in the region of some £45,000 per annum to support the delivery of public services.”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that it had received an application LA11/2025/0688/F submitted for the site on 25-9-2025 and made valid on 7-10-2025 in relation to the part demolition of existing buildings and forecourt at Eurospar, 66 Glenshane Road, Drumahoe, Londonderry, BT47 3SF, to provide new fuelling facilities with supporting EV charging facilities (reduction in the total number of filling bays from 8 to 6), redevelopment of existing retail site reducing the number of retail / hot food units from 9 to 7 (including Eurospar unit), removal of car wash and improved site access arrangements. This application is now subject to due planning process.

William Adams, Henderson Group Property director added: “We are pleased to take the next step in the planning process with the Eurospar Drumahoe project.