Belfast Harbour has made significant strides as it advances on its journey to becoming Ireland’s first net zero port operator and one of the first net zero ports in Europe.

Launching its annual Environmental Social & Governance (ESG) Report 2024 today (Tuesday), the pioneering Port has reported an impressive 71% reduction in its scope 1 and 2 emissions against its baseline year in 2015, a figure made all the more noteworthy by the doubling of business turnover in that period.

This emissions reduction included a 35% decrease from 2023, with Belfast Harbour on course to achieve a remarkable 93% reduction by 2027.

As a Trust Port, Belfast Harbour is funded solely by the profits it makes and does not receive public funding. It invests all post-tax profits back into improvements to the port and estate for the benefit of customers and the community.

Sustained investment in decarbonisation has included the switch to low-emission fuels including Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) and the transition of 30% of the organisation’s fleet to electric vehicles. All the electricity, supplied to tenants across Belfast Harbour Estate now comes from REGO certified renewable sources.

The Report, which tracks the organisation’s sustainability activities against international best practice, highlights the successes achieved during a year of action, accountability and impact, reporting progress in many environmental and social projects.

Belfast Harbour continues to provide significant leadership in the ESG space including awarding £315,000 in community grants during 2024, expanding its LGBTQIA+ and neurodiversity forums and extending its oyster nurseries to improve water quality.

In addition, the Report highlights that Belfast Harbour maintained its Platinum status in the Business in the Community Environmental Benchmarking Survey, and Platinum CORE Accreditation for Responsible Business as well achieving the Silver Diversity Mark.

Commenting on the achievements outlined in the report, Dr Theresa Donaldson, chair of Belfast Harbour Commissioners said: “This report marks another year of strong progress across ESG and DEI initiatives and the Board is determined that Belfast Harbour continues its transformative leadership in this space.

“As one of only five organisations in Northern Ireland with BITC Responsible Business Platinum standard, we are delighted that our efforts continue to be recognised. Together with the Silver Diversity Mark Award, these achievements underpin our unwavering commitment to doing the right thing for the city, region and all our stakeholders.”

Speaking on the launch of the report, Joe O’Neill, chief executive, Belfast Harbour added: “ESG is fundamental to our long-term planning and operational decision-making. It shapes our partnerships, informs our investments, and supports the delivery of our wider ambitions as a Trust Port. 2024 has seen our ESG journey step to another level especially in terms of our emissions reductions. We remain on track to be the first net zero port operator in the UK and on island of Ireland.

“We are proud of the significant progress we continue to make and the strategic investments that are transforming us into a more sustainable business, while doubling our business turnover since our baseline year. For the third year running we have reduced our carbon footprint, expanded our electric vehicle fleet and invested in lower emission plant and machinery.