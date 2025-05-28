The Best Bar in Northern Ireland is a new addition to the awards line-up, with three of the four finalists coming from the Beannchor group stable: Rattlebag, The Merchant’s Cocktail Bar and Bert’s Jazz Bar. Belfast pub, The Garrick also featured in the shortlist

Rattlebag, the popular cocktail bar in Belfast’s Bullitt Hotel has been named the Best Bar in Northern Ireland at the prestigious CLASS Bar Awards.

The longest-running and best-attended UK bar industry celebration, the CLASS Bar Awards took place last week at the Battersea Arts Centre in London.

Judged by the CLASS Collective (a group of 170 bar aficionados from across the UK), the CLASS Bar Awards recognises the talent, achievements and diversity of the UK bar scene.

This is the latest in a series of accolades for Rattlebag. In 2024, Rattlebag became the first cocktail bar in Ireland to feature in the in the Pinnacle Guide, described as the ‘Michelin guide for bars’. It remains one of only two on the island listed, with The Merchant’s Cocktail Bar for esteemed company.

Rattlebag manager, Chris Waring said: "We are proud to win this award, which recognises the exceptional quality of Northern Ireland’s bar scene on a national stage. This is a credit to the passion and innovation of our incredible team, who continue to strive to create exceptional drinks, events and experiences.”

