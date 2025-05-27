Established in 1992 by husband and wife William and Rosemary Cunningham, Rosie’s Bakes is a long-standing pillar within the community, ensuring Iceland Foods customers receive the highest quality products that are made with the freshest ingredients and tremendous amounts of care

Banbridge bakery Rosie’s Bakes has secured four new listings with Iceland Foods Northern Ireland, launching across 35 Iceland stores and two Food Warehouses.

Established in 1992 by husband and wife William and Rosemary Cunningham, Rosie’s Bakes is a long-standing pillar within the community, ensuring Iceland Foods customers receive the highest quality products that are made with the freshest ingredients and tremendous amounts of care.

Landing on Tuesday, June 3, customers will be able to spot Rosie’s Bakes Finger Rolls, White and Brown Sub Rolls as well as Fruit Brack on shelves across Northern Ireland, just in time for summer lunches, picnics and BBQs. Not to mention the Fruit Brack, generously filled with cherries and sultanas, is a delicious teatime treat!

Lynne Murphy, Rosie’s Bakes sales & marketing manager, said: "Iceland are as always striving to bring the very best to their customers and supportive of local manufacturers. We can't wait to see our pretty pink packs in Iceland Foods Northern Ireland!”