Bensons for Beds is opening a new store in Londonderry just in time for Christmas

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bensons for Beds is opening a new store in Londonderry, just in time for Christmas.

The bed and mattress retailer is moving to Crescent Link Retail Park, opening its doors today (Friday), and will see Bensons take on 3,760 square feet of trading space and employ six staff from the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows a four-year hiatus of the UK bed specialist from Northern Ireland, and builds on the success of the recent Belfast store opening a few weeks ago.

The Londonderry store is the second in just a matter of weeks, following Belfast store reopening in October

The new store has been expertly designed to showcase a huge range of beds and mattresses as it invests significantly in building a portfolio of brands that cater to every sleep need, with the majority being produced at its own manufacturing centre in Cambridgeshire.

Bensons for Beds’ own ranges, Simply by Bensons, Slumberland and Staples & Co, are handcrafted to order in the UK at Bensons’ dedicated British Kitemark quality accredited factory in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

The new opening comes as Bensons reveals that its latest data shows the brand is continuing to gain significant market share across its core bedroom categories, building on gains made in the last two years. These advances follow significant investment made in its sleep advisor training in-store, continued offering of value for money, new product launches and investments in its digital capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bensons Londonderry manager, Tomas Simpson, said: “We are really excited about coming back to Northern Ireland and opening this second location in Derry/Londonderry so soon after Belfast. Bensons stands for great quality bed furniture at affordable prices, and we can’t wait to open our doors to customers before Christmas, for them to explore the ranges we have on offer.

“Whether you’re a hot sleeper, an all-night mover or like that little bit of extra room, we have a wide selection of beds and mattresses to suit everyone’s individual sleep needs, and my team will be dedicated to giving our customers everything they need to wake up on the right side of the bed!”

Bensons’ Slumberland brand has been at the forefront of innovation and crafting a superior night’s sleep for over 100 years here in the UK. Slumberland is the proud owner of Good Housekeeping Institute Awards for its Air, Duo, Flip and Naturals mattress ranges and all come with an eight-year guarantee.

It’s Simply by Bensons range was designed to give consumers a great night’s sleep from only 15p per sleep. The affordable, feel-good quality range features mattresses, divans and bed frames - all with free five-year guarantees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bensons has an exclusive range of beds and mattresses under its heritage Staples & Co brand which has been re-inventing sleep since 1895. These ranges are designed to give customers a wide choice of comfort, storage and style features, with over 28,000 potential combinations.

Bensons is also the exclusive home of iGel Nano Tech mattresses with patented Graphene Technology, that helps customers regulate their body temperature to stay comfortable throughout the night.