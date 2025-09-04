Belfast AI data analytics firm Sonrai Analytics (Sonrai) has announced the successful completion of its latest funding round. Pictured is Prof. Darragh McArt, CEO and Founder, Sonrai, Chris Brooks, CCO, Sonrai and Tommy O’Sullivan, Managing Partner, Beach Equity Investments

Funding round led by Beach Equity Investments and appointment of former Johnson & Johnson executive to chief commercial officer signals major growth phase for Sonrai Analytics (Sonrai)

The round was led by UK-based private equity firm Beach Equity Investments (BEI), with continued support from existing investors.

The new capital injection is set to accelerate Sonrai’s commercial expansion and product innovation, particularly in its proprietary AI platform that enables pharmaceutical and biotech companies to develop precision medicines more effectively. The company has also enhanced its offering by incorporating data and foundational model access into its platform.

Coinciding with the investment, Sonrai, which specialises in precision medicine, has appointed former Johnson & Johnson executive Chris Brooks as chief commercial officer. Chris will lead the firm’s global commercial strategy, aiming to deepen partnerships and scale the company's presence across pharma and biotech markets.

The investment and expansion of the leadership team mark a significant milestone for Sonrai. Sonrai will now look to build on its position as a leading supplier of AI and data, with a focus on expanding commercial reach and delivering greater value to precision medicine leaders.

Prof. Darragh McArt, chief executive office and founder, Sonrai said: “We are really proud of the progress we are making.

"The combination of the new funding and Chris joining our team is a huge vote of confidence in the momentum we have built. The team is excited to continue to lead the provision of service to those developing precision medicines with our cutting-edge AI and data-driven insights.”

Chris continued: “I’m thrilled to be joining Sonrai at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey. The company’s technology and vision are incredibly compelling, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to scale our commercial efforts, deepen partnerships, and deliver even more value to customers across pharma and biotech, accelerating discovery.”