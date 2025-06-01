An artist’s impression of how Alpha Housing’s new development at Whitehead will look once work has been completed in Spring 2027

Alpha Housing hosts political and community representatives from Whitehead to walk through its first ever development in the seaside town’s Windsor Avenue area

Alpha Housing has hosted political and community representatives from Whitehead to walk them through its first ever development in the seaside town’s Windsor Avenue area.

Guests included Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA, East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson, and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman William McCaughey.

They were joined by Cameron Watt, the chief executive of Alpha Housing, and Mike Martin, Group director at the Martin Property Group. Together, the exciting development will comprise 24 apartments for individuals and families.

Established in 1976, Martin Property Group is a family-run company with over 40 years’ experience in real estate investment and development in the UK and Ireland.

Made possible thanks to support from the Department for Communities (DfC), which is providing grant funding through the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE), work on the project officially began in March and is due to be completed by Spring 2027.

The development’s central location in Whitehead means that it provides excellent access to local shops, amenities and transport links. Future tenants will enjoy safe, secure and sustainable accommodation, including excellent insulation to help minimise fuel bills.

Accommodation will comprise the following dwellings for general use: eight one-bedroom apartments; a one-bedroom apartment and three two-bedroom apartments. In addition, for independent older people, there will be a one-bedroom ‘Category One’ apartment; two wheelchair accessible ‘Cat 1’ apartments; and nine two-bedroom ‘Cat 1’ apartments.

Cameron Watt says the high-quality, purpose-built accommodation is going to play an important role in helping meet a growing need for affordable homes in Whitehead.

“This new development in Whitehead is a fantastic example of how thoughtful design and partnership working can deliver quality homes that ably meet people’s needs,” he said.

“Alpha Housing is proud to be investing in Whitehead for the very first time, and we look forward to welcoming new residents here in 2027.

“Partnering with Martin Property Group – a Northern Ireland firm which is one of the UK’s leading property and investment companies – we are transforming a brown field site into an attractive development of 24 one, and two, bedroom apartments. In doing so, we are turning a derelict eyesore into a valuable, community asset.

“With nearly fifty thousand families on the Northern Ireland Housing Executive waiting list, there has never been a greater need for new social homes,” continued Cameron.

The Windsor Avenue development reflects Alpha Housing’s broader strategy to help meet housing needs right across Northern Ireland through innovation, partnership, and a commitment to building high-quality, affordable homes for tenants.

It is one of several new Alpha Housing schemes currently under construction around the province, with others including Baronsgrange in Carryduff (£3.2 million), Quarry

Heights in Newtownards (£4.8 million), and Edenwood in Omagh (£2.3 million). Siobhan Kennedy – the Senior Development Manager of Martin Property Group, said: “The Martin Property Group is delighted to be working in partnership with Alpha Housing Association to deliver 24, high-quality apartments in Whitehead, County Antrim.

“The project will regenerate a derelict site into vibrant new accommodation, built to the highest standards catering for a range of housing needs whilst providing economic benefits to the area. We look forward to seeing these much-needed homes completed in 2027.”

Welcoming the investment, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman William McCaughey, added: “This marks an exciting milestone as we break ground on this new housing development.