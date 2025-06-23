'We are very proud to welcome DHL': Global logistics company to take over 80,675 sq ft site at Belfast's former Loop Studios for new distribution hub

By Claire Cartmill
Published 24th Jun 2025, 00:01 BST
Global logistics company DHL is to create a new distribution hub at the former Loop Studios on Castlereagh Road in Belfast to service a significant contractplaceholder image
Global logistics company DHL is to create a new distribution hub at the former Loop Studios on Castlereagh Road in Belfast to service a significant contract
DHL has signed a 10-year lease with the owners of the former film studio site, LCC Group, to take over 80,675 sq ft of the space, effective immediately

Global logistics company DHL is to create a new distribution hub at the former Loop Studios on Castlereagh Road in Belfast to service a significant contract.

DHL has signed a 10-year lease with the owners of the former film studio site, LCC Group, to take over 80,675 sq ft of the space, effective immediately.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lambert Smith Hampton acted for LCC on the deal, which is one of the largest warehouse transactions in Northern Ireland so far this year.

placeholder image
Read More
'This acquisition is about more than expansion': Belfast IT support and services...

DHL Group is the world's leading logistics company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade.

Stuart Draffin, on behalf of LCC, said: “We are very proud to welcome DHL, a global company with a footprint across the world, and look forward to enabling the company to service a major contract in this region.”

Tom Donnan from Lambert Smith Hampton, explained: “We’re really pleased to have been able to act on behalf of LCC on the Loop Studios site on the Castlereagh Road and to have secured a fantastic tenant in DHL.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“LCC’s ability to work cohesively with DHL in helping them reach their Carbon Neutral Target by 2030, with the introduction of a variety of sustainable building features, helped solidify Loop Studios as the suitable option.”

Related topics:BelfastNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice