'We are very proud to welcome DHL': Global logistics company to take over 80,675 sq ft site at Belfast's former Loop Studios for new distribution hub
Global logistics company DHL is to create a new distribution hub at the former Loop Studios on Castlereagh Road in Belfast to service a significant contract.
DHL has signed a 10-year lease with the owners of the former film studio site, LCC Group, to take over 80,675 sq ft of the space, effective immediately.
Lambert Smith Hampton acted for LCC on the deal, which is one of the largest warehouse transactions in Northern Ireland so far this year.
DHL Group is the world's leading logistics company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade.
Stuart Draffin, on behalf of LCC, said: “We are very proud to welcome DHL, a global company with a footprint across the world, and look forward to enabling the company to service a major contract in this region.”
Tom Donnan from Lambert Smith Hampton, explained: “We’re really pleased to have been able to act on behalf of LCC on the Loop Studios site on the Castlereagh Road and to have secured a fantastic tenant in DHL.
“LCC’s ability to work cohesively with DHL in helping them reach their Carbon Neutral Target by 2030, with the introduction of a variety of sustainable building features, helped solidify Loop Studios as the suitable option.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.