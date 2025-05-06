Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The innovative 116-bed facility at the former Loughshore Hotel will transform elderly and dementia care in Northern Ireland with a village-style environment boasting a gymnasium, two cinema screens, multiple dining opportunities, retail outlets as well as recreational space including a rooftop garden and communal spaces

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Healthcare Ireland Group, a leader in innovative care solutions, will significantly extend its care provision in Northern Ireland with the opening a new, state-of-the-art facility, Loughshore Care Home, in Carrickfergus this summer.

The facility, which represents an investment of £21 million, is designed to offer a unique and innovative care setting for 116 residents, including those living with dementia, older people with complex care needs and care provision under a mental health registration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loughshore Care Home is designed to the highest, most innovative standards and will provide an exceptional range of amenities, advancing Healthcare Ireland’s ambition to transform the landscape of elderly care in Northern Ireland.

The Healthcare Ireland Group, a leader in innovative care solutions, will significantly extend its care provision in Northern Ireland with the opening a new, state-of-the-art facility, Loughshore Care Home, in Carrickfergus this summer

Alongside the provision of targeted care for residents, the new home will feature a gymnasium, two cinema screens, multiple dining opportunities, various onsite retail outlets, indoor and outdoor recreational space including a rooftop garden and communal spaces to encourage interaction and a sense of community among residents, their families, and staff. This village-style atmosphere will make residents feel entirely at home in this Carrickfergus location with a wide variety of services and activities designed to enhance their quality of life.

Gilbert Yates, owner of Healthcare Ireland, is looking forward to opening the new home this summer.

He explained: "We are delighted with the progress made at Loughshore as we move towards opening and we prepare to welcome our residents. At Healthcare Ireland, we believe that care should go beyond medical needs, for people to feel at home and live to their full potential, care services should encompass social well-being and connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Healthcare Ireland Group, a leader in innovative care solutions, will significantly extend its care provision in Northern Ireland with the opening a new, state-of-the-art facility, Loughshore Care Home, in Carrickfergus this summer

"Our vision for Loughshore is to create a vibrant, homely community where each resident feels valued and comfortable, supported by a compassionate and skilled care team. That ambition has driven the investment and the state of the art design which will underpin the care provided at the new Loughshore facility.”

When fully operational, the Loughshore Care Home will employ over 200 staff, including carers, healthcare professionals, and support staff, all dedicated to providing personalised care for each resident. The staff will be trained to safely and compassionately support a variety of care needs, from dementia care to those with mobility challenges or other health conditions.

Loughshore Care Home has been commissioned and designed building on established relationships with the Northern Health Trust and following the requirements for new care facility registration with the RQAI.