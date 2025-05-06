'We believe that care should go beyond medical needs': Healthcare Ireland unveils £21million care home in former Carrickfergus hotel which aims to revolutionise elderly care in Northern Ireland
The Healthcare Ireland Group, a leader in innovative care solutions, will significantly extend its care provision in Northern Ireland with the opening a new, state-of-the-art facility, Loughshore Care Home, in Carrickfergus this summer.
The facility, which represents an investment of £21 million, is designed to offer a unique and innovative care setting for 116 residents, including those living with dementia, older people with complex care needs and care provision under a mental health registration.
Loughshore Care Home is designed to the highest, most innovative standards and will provide an exceptional range of amenities, advancing Healthcare Ireland’s ambition to transform the landscape of elderly care in Northern Ireland.
Alongside the provision of targeted care for residents, the new home will feature a gymnasium, two cinema screens, multiple dining opportunities, various onsite retail outlets, indoor and outdoor recreational space including a rooftop garden and communal spaces to encourage interaction and a sense of community among residents, their families, and staff. This village-style atmosphere will make residents feel entirely at home in this Carrickfergus location with a wide variety of services and activities designed to enhance their quality of life.
Gilbert Yates, owner of Healthcare Ireland, is looking forward to opening the new home this summer.
He explained: "We are delighted with the progress made at Loughshore as we move towards opening and we prepare to welcome our residents. At Healthcare Ireland, we believe that care should go beyond medical needs, for people to feel at home and live to their full potential, care services should encompass social well-being and connection.
"Our vision for Loughshore is to create a vibrant, homely community where each resident feels valued and comfortable, supported by a compassionate and skilled care team. That ambition has driven the investment and the state of the art design which will underpin the care provided at the new Loughshore facility.”
When fully operational, the Loughshore Care Home will employ over 200 staff, including carers, healthcare professionals, and support staff, all dedicated to providing personalised care for each resident. The staff will be trained to safely and compassionately support a variety of care needs, from dementia care to those with mobility challenges or other health conditions.
Loughshore Care Home has been commissioned and designed building on established relationships with the Northern Health Trust and following the requirements for new care facility registration with the RQAI.
Healthcare Ireland is a leading provider of high-quality residential and nursing care in Northern Ireland. With a commitment to providing exceptional care tailored to the individual needs of each resident, Healthcare Ireland operates a number of care homes across the region, ensuring a comfortable, supportive, and caring environment for the those whose home is in a Healthcare Ireland facility.
