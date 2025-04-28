Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The acclaimed owners behind The Tides, The Newbridge, and Urban Restaurant have announced plans to open their latest venture at the previously known as 55 North in Portrush

A fresh chapter is about to unfold for a landmark restaurant restaurant space previously known as 55 North in Portrush.

The acclaimed owners behind some of the local areas most popular dining spots — The Tides, The Newbridge, and Urban Restaurant — have announced plans to open their latest venture in the heart of the seaside town.

Situated within a luxury beachfront apartment and restaurant complex that sold in September for over £3 million just days after hitting the market, 1 at Causeway Street aims to deliver a high-end café and dining experience complemented by sweeping views of the Atlantic.

In a social media announcement posted today (Monday), the owners shared their excitement about the launch, describing it as ‘Portrush’s newest restaurant and café right in the heart of the town, serving fresh food, great coffee, and stunning sea views’.

The post stated: “Exciting News! We’re delighted to announce our brand new restaurant and café — 1 at Causeway Street — right in the heart of Portrush!

“Follow our new page 1 at Causeway Street to stay up to date with opening news, sneak peeks, and upcoming job opportunities!

“Thank you for all your support — we can’t wait to start this next chapter with you!”

News of the opening has already generated a wave of enthusiasm from both locals and visitors, with supporters praising the team’s continued dedication to creating warm, welcoming, and high-quality dining destinations.

With a proven track record of excellence, the owners’ latest restaurant is poised to become another cherished fixture in the Portrush food scene. Details about job opportunities and the grand opening are expected to be released in the coming weeks.