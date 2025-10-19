Bradley NI rebrands as Simon Brien Bradley boosting a franchise partnership expanding their business from three offices in Newry, Warrenpoint and Newcastle to become part of an eight-office network, alongside Simon Brien’s existing offices in Belfast, Newtownards and Holywood

Bradley NI has officially rebranded as Simon Brien Bradley, celebrating the launch with a ribbon-cutting at its newly rebranded Newry office.

The move marks the start of an exciting new chapter of growth and expansion for the well-established Co. Down firm. Through this franchise partnership, Bradley NI’s three offices in Newry, Warrenpoint and Newcastle will rebrand to Simon Brien Bradley, forming part of an eight-office network with Simon Brien’s existing branches in Belfast, Newtownards and Holywood. The same trusted local team will remain in place, ensuring that clients continue to benefit from local knowledge while gaining the additional scale, reach and innovation of the wider Simon Brien and Sherry FitzGerald networks. Simon Brien is part of the Sherry FitzGerald Group, the largest estate agency in the Republic of Ireland, with more than 100 offices and 600 professionals across the island. This gives Simon Brien Bradley clients access to broader expertise, knowledge, and marketing reach than ever before. Simon Brien has become synonymous with service excellence, built on traditional values of customer care, underpinned by world-class technology.

From early October, all offices, ‘For Sale’ boards and marketing materials will carry the new name, reflecting the company’s commitment to innovation and growth. The rebranded firm will continue to deliver a comprehensive range of property services including Residential, Commercial, Lettings & Property Management, New Homes, Fine Homes and Professional Services. Clients will also benefit from cutting-edge, technology tools such as MY Simon Brien, a 24/7 online bidding platform allowing buyers to bid at a time that suits them. Garrett O’Hare, managing director of Simon Brien Bradley, said: “Our business has had roots in the Co. Down property market since 1915. I am delighted to be taking the business to new heights with Simon Brien while retaining our strong ties to the local community.

"We are excited by Simon Brien’s innovation in marketing and technology, which will allow us to offer the best possible service to our clients. Our new 24/7 online bidding platform, MY Simon Brien, is revolutionary for the market, giving customers flexibility like never before. This partnership is set to deliver bigger reach, stronger marketing and smarter technology for our clients. We are confident that our rebrand to Simon Brien Bradley is just one of many milestones to come.” Simon Brien, managing director of Simon Brien, added: “We are delighted to welcome Garrett and his team to the Simon Brien network.

"We have ambitious plans for our business across Northern Ireland, and the launch of a franchise model is central to that strategy. While the strength of the Simon Brien brand is important, what matters most is the local reputation and high-quality estate agency service that Garrett and his team are known for. Together, we are a great match and look forward to a long and prosperous relationship. This expansion is just the beginning as we look to bring the Simon Brien service to even more clients across Northern Ireland.”