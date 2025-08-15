All commercial spaces on Rainey Street are now occupied by local businesses including Jude Law Boutique, Filtered Coffee Shop, Chloe Shields Hair Studio, and Form Pilates and Yoga Studio

A major redevelopment build by Magherafelt headquartered contractor, Henry Brothers, has now reached 100% occupancy rate.

The formerly underutilised site on Rainey Street has been transformed into a vibrant mixed-use development, including 17 fully let apartments - the first new domestic builds in Magherafelt town centre in over seven years - and a range of modern retail units.

All commercial spaces are now occupied by local businesses including Jude Law Boutique, Filtered Coffee Shop, Chloe Shields Hair Studio, and Form Pilates and Yoga Studio.

For business owners, the transformation has had tangible benefits.

Chloe Shields, owner of Chloe Shields Hair Studio, described the experience of moving into the new premises as transformative for her salon.

“The day-to-day running of the business feels much more streamlined, professional, and welcoming,” she said. “The modern setting has really elevated the client experience, and we’ve seen a noticeable increase in footfall. There’s a real sense of momentum here and it’s been fantastic to be a part of.”

Jude Law, owner of Jude Law Boutique, echoed this enthusiasm.

She praised the development for bringing “new energy” to the town centre, creating a space that now feels “vibrant and full of life.” The project, she said, has encouraged more people to shop locally and reconnect with independent stores.

The boutique recorded a 10% increase in turnover in 2023 compared to 2022 – a clear indicator of the positive impact. The store has also begun attracting customers from across the island of Ireland, highlighting the broader appeal of the rejuvenated area.

Jonny Carson of Filtered Coffee has witnessed similar results since opening six months ago.

Pictured is employees from Filtered Coffee located on Rainey Street in Magherafelt

He described the atmosphere as one of “fresh energy and opportunity,” and said the café is fast becoming a go-to destination for locals seeking quality coffee and a welcoming environment.

Jonny credited Henry Brothers for its vision in creating a space where independent businesses can thrive, calling it a privilege to be part of something that adds real value to the community.

Ian Henry, CR director at Henry Brothers, commented: “Our goal at Rainey Street was to create a space that not only enhances the look and feel of Magherafelt but also supports local enterprises and encourages people to live, shop and connect here.

“The redevelopment of this area has been a great success, with the response from the community and the tenants being overwhelmingly positive.

Pictured is Chloe Shields, owner of Chloe Shields Hair located on Rainey Street in Magherafelt

“At Henry Brothers, we are dedicated to building spaces that bring people together and foster strong, resilient communities. By combining quality design, local partnerships, and long-term vision, we have created something that will benefit Magherafelt for years to come, making us Altogether Stronger.”