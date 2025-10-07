Pictured is Barney Moore, Watershed Coleraine customer, celebrating the new Watershed refurbished luxury bathroom showroom in Coleraine, bringing homeowners an inspiring space to design their dream bathroom. The new showroom, which has been a key part of MacBlair Coleraine and the local community for over 20 years, now features 15 beautifully refurbished bays showcasing the very latest bathroom styles and innovations

Northern Ireland’s leading builders’ merchant MacBlair has revealed the new Watershed refurbished luxury bathroom showroom in Coleraine, bringing homeowners an inspiring space to design their dream bathroom.

The showroom also offers trade account customers a complete solution for their bathroom and tile projects.

It brings to life a wide range of the most in demand bathroom features, from spa-style walk-in showers and elegant freestanding baths to sleek vanity units and contemporary tile ranges. The premium products on display include collections from trusted brands such as Roca, Laufen, Duravit, and Adamsez.

At the heart of Watershed Coleraine is a highly experienced team, led by showroom manager, Nicky Hanna along with bathroom sales designers, Demi Holmes and Stephen Bell who all officially opened the new showroom today.

Together, they bring almost 20 years of combined and unparalleled experience in bathroom design and guidance, giving homeowners complete confidence that their project is in expert hands.

Pictured are Nicky Hanna, showroom manager, Watershed Coleraine, Lauren Robinson, business development manager, Watershed & Woodfloor Warehouse, and Stephen Bell and Demi Holmes, bathroom sales designers, Watershed Coleraine, celebrating the new Watershed refurbished luxury bathroom showroom in Coleraine

Nicky Hanna said: “We’re so proud of the new look showroom here in Coleraine. We’re excited to welcome customers into the space, which is designed to spark ideas for creating the ultimate dream bathrooms.

"Our customers tell us they want inspiration, guidance and reassurance when making a big investment in their home, and that’s what we provide, both as a team and thanks to our newly designed showroom.

"Between the three of us, we know how to bring ideas to life, whether it’s helping a young couple design their first bathroom or working with a developer on a full project. The experience and personal touch we bring really does make the difference.”

The showroom makeover is the first one to be completed as part of Watershed’s new refurbishment and upgrade programme, which will see the remaining 15 branches refurbished next year.

Pictured is Sophia Hanna, daughter of Nicky Hanna, showroom manager

Every customer who visits the Watershed showroom in MacBlair Coleraine has access to a 3D design service, which allows them to visualise their bathroom before a single tile is laid. While the showroom is open for walk-ins, customers are encouraged to book a consultation online. Customers are guaranteed to receive dedicated time with the design team and explore all the possibilities for their project.

As part of MacBlair and the wider MacNaughton Blair group, Watershed serves both retail customers and trade professionals. For homeowners and self-builders, Watershed offers completely tailor-made bathroom designs; while for developers and trade account customers, it delivers turnkey bathroom and tile packages, combining quality, choice and convenience.

With MacBlair’s plumbing and heating roots stretching back over 140 years in Northern Ireland, and Watershed firmly established in Coleraine for more than two decades, this latest refurbishment reflects the company’s continued commitment to innovation, quality and customer service.