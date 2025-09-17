Kinecx Energy: The new name for firmus energy networks. Pictured is Kinecx Energy’s Eric Cosgrove, director of engineering, Denise Curran, finance director, CEO Niall Martindale, Mark Stevenson, director of business development and Paul Stanfield, director of sales, marketing and customer services

firmus energy networks becomes Kinecx Energy — keeping over 75,000 customers connected while driving biomethane adoption and cutting reliance on global energy markets

Kinecx Energy is the new name for firmus energy networks – the Antrim company that has built, maintained, and operated the ‘Ten Towns’ natural gas network over the last 20 years.

The rebrand marks an exciting new chapter for the team following the recent sale of its retail business, with forward-looking solutions that support the energy transition to a lower carbon future a cornerstone of the brand transformation.

As well as connecting homes and businesses to a lower carbon, reliable, and convenient fuel option, the company is working to introduce locally sourced biomethane into their network, further lowering carbon within the gas grid, reducing our wider dependency on globally traded commodities, and supporting Northern Ireland’s energy transition.

Kinecx Energy, chief executive officer Niall Martindale pictured outside the company’s Antrim headquarters

There are now over 75,000 customers connected to the Kinecx Energy network, which passes over 200,000 homes and businesses from Londonderry in the northwest to Newry in the southeast.

The rebrand does not affect services for new or existing customers, and the Kinecx Energy postcode checker – which can be found on Kinecx Energy’s website – allows households to find out if their property is connectable.

Announcing the rebrand, Niall Martindale, Kinecx Energy’s chief executive officer said: “With a strong track record over the past two decades, we are delighted to be announcing the rebranding of our networks business to Kinecx Energy.

“The name might be different, but the job of connecting homes and businesses in our network to constant, convenient and lower carbon energy remains unchanged.

“Our values and commitment to delivering world-class customer service have been important cornerstones of our business since 2005, and they will remain so as we look forward to an exciting future as Kinecx Energy,” he added.