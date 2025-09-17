Vila to open its only standalone UK store at The Boulevard this month, creating six jobs

Women’s fashion retailer, Vila, is set to open its only standalone UK store at Northern Ireland’s premier designer outlet, The Boulevard, creating six jobs.

Becoming a hotspot for many brands ‘first or ‘only’ locations, such as kate spade ny, Under Armour, Adidas and Levi’s, The Boulevard continues to make history, with Vila set to open the doors to its 2,788sq ft store in September, boasting a mixture of full price and outlet women’s fashion.

Vila joins The Boulevard after a record-breaking summer of defying national retail trends, with the scheme experiencing an +8.3% year-on-year increase in sales and a +7.3% lift in footfall, signalling retailer confidence continuing to grow at the scheme, and strength in the outlet model.

Joining a strong roster of retailers who also chose the Banbridge-based outlet as its location of choice, Vila will be trading alongside French Connection, GUESS, Crew Clothing, Dune London, Joules, Marks and Spencer Outlet and Radley, reinforcing the outlet’s reputation as a go-to destination for fashion-forward shoppers.

Since 1994, Vila has offered a playful approach to women’s fashion. Taking inspiration from Scandinavian design, Vila’s clothing is centred around honest design. At the heart of the brand is womenswear that reflects individuality and self-expression in an ever-changing world.

Paul McCann, asset manager at Lotus Property said: “The arrival of Vila is a brilliant way to end a record-breaking summer at The Boulevard. We are delighted that Vila has chosen The Boulevard to open its only store in the UK, reinforcing our strong reputation.

“This deal signals a resounding confidence in The Boulevard as it continues to be chosen as both the first and only location for many retailers. Having unique stores that shoppers can’t find anywhere else is something that sets us apart and drives footfall to the scheme. We are delighted to continue that trend and wish Vila the best of luck with their new store.”

Karsten Spaabaek, Retail Director at Vila said: “We are thrilled to be opening our only UK store at The Boulevard in Banbridge this September. It is a hugely exciting time for us as a brand as we grow our presence with a brick-and-mortar UK store and reach new customers. With the Boulevard’s strong footfall, sales and tenant mix, we couldn’t think of a better location to take this next step, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone through our doors very soon.”

As the only designer outlet offer in Northern Ireland and one of the strongest contenders on the island of Ireland, The Boulevard attracts both local and cross border visitors, due to its prime location on the A1 corridor between Belfast and Dublin. The scheme welcomes around one sixth of its annual footfall from visitors from the south of Ireland.