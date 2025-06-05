'We made significant strategic and operational progress in FY25': Newry software firm's ARR up 13% to £81.8m, exceeding $100m for the first time

By Claire Cartmill
Published 5th Jun 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 15:38 BST

FD Technologies posts rising revenue and ARR as it focuses solely on KX, with stronger-than-expected performance and a £120m shareholder return following major disposals

The chief executive of Newry-headquartered FD Technologies has hailed a year of "strategic and operational progress" at the business which is currently in the process of being acquired by investment firm TA.

During the year to 28 February 2025, FD Technologies separated its three businesses, divesting MRP and First Derivative, meaning KX is its sole continuing operation.

During the year, revenue edged up from £79.1m to £80.7m.

The chief executive of Newry-headquartered FD Technologies has hailed a year of "strategic and operational progress" at the business which is currently in the process of being acquired by investment firm TA
The chief executive of Newry-headquartered FD Technologies has hailed a year of "strategic and operational progress" at the business which is currently in the process of being acquired by investment firm TA

KX generated bookings growth at the top end of FD's guidance range and ahead of consensus expectations, with £18m of annual contract value up 33% year on year.

The subscription software business, which operates in advanced data analytics and AI, achieved annual recurring revenue (ARR) up 13% to £81.8m, exceeding $100m for the first time.

Given the accelerating momentum in KX bookings and ARR growth, FD said the business is on course to deliver sustainable operating leverage over the long term, with cash EBITDA reaching breakeven in FY27.

In its latest results, losses before tax from continuing operations widened from £20.3m to £29.1m.

Seamus Keating, group CEO of FD Technologies, said: "We made significant strategic and operational progress in FY25.

"With accelerating ARR growth and better-than-expected operating leverage, KX delivered a strong performance based on good ongoing execution.

"Meanwhile, our strategic repositioning of the group during the period has unlocked significant shareholder value."

Following the completion of the disposal of First Derivative for an enterprise value of £230m in December 2024, FD returned £120m to shareholders via a tender offer.

A cash offer for FD Technologies at £24.50 per share or £570m was recommended to shareholders last month.

