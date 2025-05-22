The ranking recognises the 500 fastest growing technology companies across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and ranks high-growth tech businesses in 30 countries across the region

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six companies from Northern Ireland are among 20 tech firms from across the island of Ireland to have been ranked in this year’s Deloitte EMEA Technology Fast 500 list.

The ranking recognises the 500 fastest growing technology companies across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and ranks high-growth tech businesses in 30 countries across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ranking is based on percentage revenue growth over four years, using data submitted directly by companies and verified by Deloitte.

Pictured are Andrew Woods from CATAGEN, Aisléan Nicholson from Deloitte and Linda McMillan from Fibrus

The Northern Ireland based businesses to be featured are fibre broadband provider Fibrus (48), decarbonisation technology specialists CATAGEN (151), conversational AI leader Syndeo (161), subscription-based bodycam maker Halo Technologies (206), online locum pharmacy platform developer Locate a Locum (420) and telecoms services provider Barclay Communications (474).

Fibrus was the only NI company placed in the top 50 after achieving revenue growth over 3,000% in the time period covered. The average growth rate across all 500 ranked companies was 1,585%.

Aisléan Nicholson, Fast 50 partner for Deloitte in Belfast, said: “The Deloitte EMEA Technology Fast 500 highlights the strength of Ireland’s domestic tech sector and the extraordinary abilities of our entrepreneurs. It is great to see six companies from Northern Ireland represented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six companies from Northern Ireland are among 20 tech firms from across the island of Ireland to have been ranked in this year’s Deloitte EMEA Technology Fast 500 list. Pictured is Dr. Andrew Woods, CATAGEN CEO and co-founder receiving his award from James Toomey, M&A advisory partner and lead partner of the Deloitte Fast 50

“Even when benchmarked against the fastest growing tech companies from across a wide geographical sphere, Ireland has still got 20 companies in this list.

"Awards like these show that despite global uncertainty, the future for domestic tech growth in Ireland is bright and we must continue to support these companies to grow.”

Last Year, CATAGEN was named the fifth fastest-growing tech companies in Ireland by the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards – its fifth listing since 2019. Their success stems from its unique combination of disruptive technologies and a proven track record in the commercialisation of green tech.

Delighted to have placed number 151 out of 500, Dr. Andrew Woods, CATAGEN CEO and co-founder, added: “This recognition from Deloitte is not just a marker of growth, it’s a sign that CATAGEN’s impact is being felt far beyond Ireland and the UK.