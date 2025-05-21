Trade NI, the alliance of Hospitality Ulster, Retail NI and Manufacturing NI pushes for reduced regulation, investment in skills, and economic levers to position Northern Ireland as a powerhouse for UK and global trade

Trade NI, the alliance of Hospitality Ulster, Retail NI and Manufacturing NI will spearhead a major business delegation today at Westminster to press the case for reduced regulatory burden on businesses and a more favourable economic environment for Northern Ireland.

Supported by DWF, the event will see the major lobby super group, Trade NI, seize the critical opportunity to push for investment, support, and solutions to the challenges facing the region.

The event comes at a time when changes in National Insurance Contributions have increased costs for businesses; exorbitant hospitality VAT continues to place strain on profitability, and greater investment in skills is required to keep Northern Ireland competitive. Other challenges also remain, particularly around the apprenticeship levy and the wider UK migration regime not meeting the needs of the local economy.

Pictured is Trade NI, Colin Neill (Hospitality Ulster), Stephen Kelly (Manufacturing NI) and Glyn Roberts (Retail NI) and Julie Galbraith, office managing partner of DWF in Northern Ireland

The Trade NI delegation and guests will be hosted by the US Embassy at a reception later this evening.

Speaking jointly, the representatives of Trade NI, Colin Neill (Hospitality Ulster), Stephen Kelly (Manufacturing NI) and Glyn Roberts (Retail NI) said: “Whilst it is easy to get caught up in the relentless news about tariffs and trade deals we must retain our focus on Northern Ireland and how we can collectively increase productivity, reduce the regulatory burden on businesses; increase the skills base; address VAT issues and deliver greater outputs. We can only do that if we have effective economic levers in place – some of which are within the gift of decision makers in Parliament and Whitehall.

“Our Westminster lobby event is a vital opportunity to be able to discuss the key concerns of the business community with national political decision makers and help them understand the priorities needed for Northern Ireland, and to promote Northern Ireland as a great place to locate or start a business.

“Of course we are not immune or insulated from what is going on internationally, we need to keep showcasing our region and how it is primed for new opportunities to grow and prosper. We have some of the best talent, best services, and best products available on the global stage, but greater responsiveness is needed if we are to meet our economic potential.”

Julie Galbraith, office managing partner of DWF in Northern Ireland, explained: “Providing an environment where business can thrive and grow is imperative to the strength of our economy. Reducing the cost of doing business, reforming business rates, investing in our infrastructure, developing skills, increasing our productivity and finding innovative new ways of stimulating investment is vital.

“DWF is proud to support Trade NI, who are leading the way in engaging and focusing Westminster politicians on the importance of Northern Ireland and its evolving business landscape. The region has a strong business community and should be considered across the United Kingdom as a thriving business hub for the global market.”