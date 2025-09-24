Pictured at the announcement that the 5-star Culloden Estate & Spa’s flagship restaurant, Vespers, has been awarded the prestigious Two AA Rosettes, recognising the outstanding quality, creativity and consistency of its dining experience are Cormac Fadden, general manager Ross McAllister, executive sous chef Larrissa Young, chef de partie, Mark Begley, executive head chef, Grace Dugan, junior sous chef, Oliver Burns, head chef Vespers and Robyn Cole, Vespers restaurant manager

Culloden Estate’s flagship restaurant earns top acclaim for world-class food and five-star service

The 5-star Culloden Estate & Spa has announced that its flagship restaurant, Vespers, has been awarded the prestigious Two AA Rosettes, recognising the outstanding quality, creativity and consistency of its dining experience.

The AA inspectors praised Vespers for delivering a ‘blend of classic and contemporary feel’ and the service was highlighted as warm, friendly and attentive, with staff demonstrating excellent knowledge throughout.

The award reinforces the Culloden’s position as one of Northern Ireland’s leading luxury destinations, combining world-class hospitality, exceptional food, first-class service and stunning surroundings overlooking Belfast Lough.

Food quality impressed across multiple visits, with the inspectors describing the dishes as ‘most enjoyable’ and ‘executed perfectly with good balance and depth of flavour’.

Cormac Fadden, general manager of the Culloden Estate & Spa said: “We are delighted to have been recognised with the coveted Two AA Rosettes.

"It is a true reflection of the hard work and passion of our culinary team, led by executive head chef Mark Begley, who are committed to creating memorable dining experiences that showcase the very best of local produce.

"This recognition follows the Culloden being named the Northern Ireland Food Lovers Choice at the Good Food Ireland Awards 2024 and once again reinforces our reputation as a destination for exceptional food.”

Mark Begley, executive head chef added: “I am incredibly proud to work alongside such a talented and passionate team. We take pride in creating menus that surprise and delight, championing the finest local ingredients while presenting them in new and exciting ways that reflect our heritage and our innovative approach to dining.