'We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are': 18 Northern Ireland pubs vying to be named best in the county in the UK National Pub & Bar Awards 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Eighteen popular Northern Ireland pubs are vying to be named the best bars in the county in the UK National Pub & Bar Awards 2025.
They are among 256 pubs shortlisted throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland for a County Winner title.
The annual event, which returns to London on Tuesday, June 24, highlights an eclectic range of venues across the whole of the UK by naming 94 sites as the best in their respective counties.
“The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple,” explained Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event.
“We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.
“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”
The awards look at a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment. The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their achievement, before making their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final in June.
Held at Big Penny Social in London, the final will welcome all nominees to come together and celebrate their success, before discovering which venues will go on to become County and Regional Winners.
The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, ultimately, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.
On top of that, the 2025 event will launch the Top 10 Pubs & Bars in the UK list, which has been voted for by hundreds of operators from across the country.
The National Pub & Bar Awards 2025 is sponsored by Tyrrells, Booker, Cawston Press, ICRTouch, Randall Parker Food Group, Sky Business and Strongbow.
The full list of Northern Ireland nominees are:
Antrim
Duke of York, Belfast
Rococo Wine Bar Antrim
Sunflower Public House
Armagh
Courthouse Bar
Keegan's
The Hole in the Wall
Down
Dundrum Inn
The Dirty Duck Alehouse
The Maghera Inn
Fermanagh
Blakes of the Hollow
Charlie's Bar
The Taphouse
Londonderry
Blackbird
Guildhall Taphouse
Pedar O'Donnell's
Tyrone
Bogans
The Brewer's House
Tomneys
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.