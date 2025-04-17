Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eighteen popular NI pubs are vying to be named the best bars in the county in the UK National Pub & Bar Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen popular Northern Ireland pubs are vying to be named the best bars in the county in the UK National Pub & Bar Awards 2025.

They are among 256 pubs shortlisted throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland for a County Winner title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual event, which returns to London on Tuesday, June 24, highlights an eclectic range of venues across the whole of the UK by naming 94 sites as the best in their respective counties.

Eighteen popular Northern Ireland pubs are vying to be named the best bars in the county in the UK National Pub & Bar Awards 2025

“The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple,” explained Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event.

“We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.

“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards look at a number of elements that affect the customer journey, including marketing, digital presence, design, service, style of offer and investment. The venues now have over two months in which to trade off their achievement, before making their way to the National Pub & Bar Awards grand final in June.

Held at Big Penny Social in London, the final will welcome all nominees to come together and celebrate their success, before discovering which venues will go on to become County and Regional Winners.

The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, ultimately, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

On top of that, the 2025 event will launch the Top 10 Pubs & Bars in the UK list, which has been voted for by hundreds of operators from across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Pub & Bar Awards 2025 is sponsored by Tyrrells, Booker, Cawston Press, ICRTouch, Randall Parker Food Group, Sky Business and Strongbow.

The full list of Northern Ireland nominees are:

Antrim

Duke of York, Belfast

Rococo Wine Bar Antrim

Sunflower Public House

Armagh

Courthouse Bar

Keegan's

The Hole in the Wall

Down

Dundrum Inn

The Dirty Duck Alehouse

The Maghera Inn

Fermanagh

Blakes of the Hollow

Charlie's Bar

The Taphouse

Londonderry

Blackbird

Guildhall Taphouse

Pedar O'Donnell's

Tyrone

Bogans

The Brewer's House