'We wouldn’t be here, or in demand, if it wasn’t for you': Limavady couple thank staff and customers as their ‘liquid gold’ spreads to 34 Tesco stores including Northern Ireland
Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil, the award-winning brand founded by Richard and Leona Kane, has secured a major retail listing across Northern Ireland, with its products now available in 34 Tesco stores and online.
The family-run farm, based near Limavady, is now offering its flagship 500ml Single Estate cold-pressed oil across all participating Tesco outlets. Additionally, its 250ml flavoured oils, Hickory Smoked and Rosemary & Garlic, are featured in 25 of those stores and available on Tesco’s website.
Sharing the news on social media, the Kanes expressed their gratitude: “We are now listed in 34 Tescos across Northern Ireland... This is a credit to our team and staff who have all worked really hard in the background to get this off the ground. Well done, Team! #DreamTeam.”
They thanked customers for their ongoing support, acknowledging the challenges facing small producers amid rising costs and industry pressures.
“We wouldn’t be here, or in demand, if it wasn’t for you. Things have changed so much with the increase in costs and lots of businesses closing – we have to work harder, and that we are not scared of! We hope that we are making it easier for you to pick up our products and more convenient, right across the island of Ireland.
"Our Customers, YOU, means that we get to do what we enjoy, Farming and Producing Quality Healthy Products! xx”
The Broighter Gold story began serendipitously in 2009, when a shortage of olive oil during dinner led Leona and Richard to experiment with their farm’s own unfiltered cold-pressed rapeseed oil.
“We cooked two fillet steaks and made a salad dressing,” Leona recalled. “The flavour was so remarkable that we decided to launch the business two years later.”
Their dedication to producing high-quality, sustainable oils was recognised in 2025 with a royal visit from King Charles III and Queen Camilla – a milestone moment for the Kanes and their team.