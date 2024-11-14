Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing electric vehicle infrastructure company Weev has successfully acquired the public and workplace EV charging network and customer base of Everun, an energy management company in Belfast

Weev, Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing electric vehicle infrastructure company is driving growth through acquisition as it takes control of the EV division of Belfast renewable energy business, Everun.

Weev, has successfully acquired the public and workplace EV charging network and customer base of Everun, an energy management company specialising in renewable energy solutions.

The acquisition will see Weev, recently named Charging Point Operator of the Year, increase its network across both of the key segments.

The deal will also support Everun’s ambitions to drive forward its own growth in the wind sector, where it already has a strong reputation and footprint in onshore wind turbine asset management.

Philip Rainey, Weev CEO, said: “We’re on an exciting journey and have been working hard to build our EV charging network to all across the Island. When the opportunity came up to acquire additional charging points and add to our ever-growing customer base, we jumped at it.

“Everun is a trailblazer in energy management solutions and with so much development across the UK for wind farms, it made sense for them to look at a right-fit partner they could carve off their charging point network to, allowing them to focus on their specialist sectors. We’re very pleased to incorporate the Everun network and bring all existing customers into the Weev community seamlessly.”

Michael Thompson, Everun MD, added: “While electric vehicle solutions has been a successful part of the Everun business for the past few years, we made a decision to focus our efforts on core competencies in onshore wind and energy engineering, and our ongoing expansion across Ireland and Scotland. This sector is primed for growth as the UK looks to meet its 2030 obligations on renewable energy sources.