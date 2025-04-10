Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-loved health store and vegan café in Holywood has announced it will close its doors for the final time later this month.

Nutmeg Holywood and its adjoining plant-based café, This Must Be The Place, shared the news with customers on social media today (Thursday). The team behind the popular spot expressed their heartbreak over the decision, bringing to a close a three-year journey in the seaside town.

"Hey. We are unfortunately announcing that the Nutmeg Holywood / This Must Be The Place is closing. It's been a (mostly) fun three years and we're all extremely heartbroken being forced to make this decision.”

The business, which became the only health store in Holywood after the closure of Iona, built a loyal customer base and forged strong ties with the local community. Reflecting on their time in the town, the owner said they were proud of what they had achieved, despite challenges along the way.

“We've valued every customer, every purchase, every interaction, as well as made some great friends with neighbouring businesses.

“Taking over as the only health store in Holywood when Iona closed left us with big shoes to fill. It was a steep learning curve, but we muddled through and had two great years.

“This last year has been the hardest ever - even harder than the closures we faced over Covid related lockdowns that affected our Belfast business. There isn't one specific thing that's led to this - probably a handful. What's important is that we tried. We built a great team. Made friends. Had good time (mostly lol)."

While the Holywood location will close on Saturday, April 19, the business reassured customers that their Belfast outlets remain open. Nutmeg’s original store on Lombard Street will continue trading, as will Hustle, a 100% vegan café on Rosemary Street.

They added: “Our Belfast store on Lombard Street is still open and will remain open. Likewise, although This Must Be The Place is closing also, we have Hustle on Rosemary Street in Belfast - literally 100m from the OG Nutmeg. It's also 100% vegan / plant based and full of sound folks. Everyone from Holywood will be replanted there too - so come say hey.

“Our last day at Holywood will be Saturday, April 19. We hope to see a bunch of you before we close.”