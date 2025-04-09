AJ’s Diner, a popular spot in Crossgar, has reopened after suffering significant damage to its kitchen, storeroom and seating area during a Boxing Day fire, which left it out of operation for over a year

AJ’s Diner, a popular spot among locals, suffered significant damage to both its kitchen and seating area during the incident, which left it out of operation for over a year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A much-loved restaurant in Crossgar has announced its long-awaited reopening after being forced to close for 15 months due to a devastating fire on Boxing Day in 2023.

AJ’s Diner, a popular spot among locals, suffered significant damage to its kitchen, storeroom and seating area during the incident which left it out of operation for over a year. Despite the destruction, the diner’s dedicated staff and community support helped get the establishment back on its feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, the restaurant shared the exciting news with customers that it was ready to welcome them back.

In a statement, a spokesperson for AJ’s expressed their gratitude to the community for their unwavering support during the difficult closure period.

They posted: “It's been 15months since the fire on Boxing Day 2023 and we're delighted to be able to announce WE'RE OPEN!!

“We've been quietly working away last week to ensure all the new equipment, staff and procedures are in place and delighted to announce we are ready to go."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The diner acknowledged the extended closure, requesting patience from customers as the team adjusts to the renewed operation.

They added: “We ask you to bear with us, as it's been a looooooooong 15 months, and we want to make sure we have everything just right for all our wonderfully loyal customers. “It means so much to us all.

“With this in mind we we are limiting our seating this week and therefore please be aware we expect to be very busy and may not be able to accomodate everyone straight away - we are confident we'll be back to full capacity very very soon.

“Finally, just to add, we won't be doing takeaways just yet but will keep you all posted when they will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can't wait to welcome you back to the newly refurbished AJs.”