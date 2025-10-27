Pictured at the unveiling of the newly refurbished Bank Road Business Park in Larne are Phelim Sharvin, head of Community Finance Ireland, Simon McDowell, Kilwaughter Foundation, Aoife Butler, senior business manager at Danske Bank, Dr Norman Apsley OBE, LEDCOM chairman, Jenny Ervine, Kilwaughter Foundation, Ken Nelson MBE, LEDCOM chief executive, Peter Houston, head of North Business Centre at Danske Bank and Catherine Anderson, LEDCOM business and marketing executive

As it marks 40 years of fostering enterprise in Larne, LEDCOM’s refurbishment of Bank Road Business Park signals a new era of innovation, collaboration, and opportunity for the region

The Larne area has received an economic boost with LEDCOM’s newly refurbished Bank Road Business Park nearing completion and marking a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to support local businesses and foster economic growth in the region.

The £1 million project represents a strategic investment in business infrastructure and employment opportunities throughout the Larne and Mid and East Antrim area, positioning the region for sustained economic growth.

As LEDCOM celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, partnership remains the cornerstone of its success. With a major investment from LEDCOM, support from Danske Bank, the Kilwaughter Foundation and Community Finance Ireland, has also been instrumental in bringing this ambitious project to fruition, demonstrating the power of collaborative investment in local enterprise.

Following a £1m investment, Bank Road Business Park in Larne has undergone a refurbishment. Pictured at the site are Simon McDowell, Kilwaughter Foundation and Phelim Sharvin, head of Community Finance Ireland. Pictured in the foreground are Aoife Butler, senior business manager at Danske Bank and Ken Nelson MBE, LEDCOM chief executive

LEDCOM’s core activities include business support services, managed workspace, conferencing facilities, and various community based economic initiatives. Its suite of facilities offer a range of flexible workspaces designed to support startups, growing enterprises, and established companies in the Larne and Ballyclare area.

In more recent years, LEDCOM has gained recognition as a centre of excellence expanding its footprint into Antrim and Newtownabbey through the Foundry House and the Work Cube facilities in Ballyclare alongside Willowbank Business Park and Bank Road Business Park in Larne.

Bank Road Business Park holds special significance as LEDCOM’s first fully owned premises, developed from waste ground in 1987. Nearly four decades later, the site has flourished into a dynamic business community housing 50 tenants, spanning multiple sectors including automotive, IT, finance, fitness, construction, education and engineering.

LEDCOM chairman Dr Norman Aspley OBE paid tribute to his voluntary board colleagues, past and present, who had the vision to establish LEDCOM in 1985: “Initiated by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s predecessor Larne Council, LEDCOM’s directors worked in partnership with the Council and other public bodies to develop the Bank Road site in 1987 as one of Northern Ireland’s first purpose built enterprise centres. Now in 2025 we are delighted to have refurbished the site for future economic growth.”

According to Ken Nelson MBE, LEDCOM CEO, the refurbishment delivers an enhanced workspace offering which is flexibly managed and has access to business support services designed to boost further economic development and job creation across the region: “Since our inception 40 years ago, our primary mission has been to support the local area through business start-up and development, with the accompanying training and employment opportunities.

“This project reflects our dedication to creating vibrant, sustainable spaces where businesses and can thrive. The improvements will benefit both our established and new tenants, reinforcing our role as a key driver of local enterprise and innovation.”

Aoife Butler, senior business manager at Danske Bank continued: “Helping to drive local enterprise and regeneration is at the heart of what we do, which is why we were delighted to support LEDCOM’s refurbishment project at Bank Road Business Park. Strategic investment can greatly benefit local business growth, and the upgraded facilities will provide tenants with a contemporary space in which to thrive and grow.”

Phelim Sharvin, head of Community Finance Ireland explained: “Community Finance Ireland has had a long and positive relationship with LEDCOM, a leading social enterprise. We’re delighted to be part of their latest project as a progressive social finance provider of flexible loans through a responsible, community-centric approach to all voluntary led organisations delivering social impact.”

This news comes just weeks after LEDCOM announced that Foundry House in Ballyclare is also set to undergo a £300,000 refurbishment, with construction set to begin later this month.

Ken continued: “The recent upgrades in both Larne and Ballyclare, with refurbishment set to begin on Foundry House this month, not only modernise the premises, but create a more connected and collaborative working environment which is essential for our clients.”

“We’re proud to provide our clients with exceptional workspaces that help them to expand, innovate and contribute to the prosperity of the wider community. We must also express our gratitude to Dankse Bank and the Kilwaughter Foundation for their support with the refurbishment of Bank Road Business Park.”

Simon McDowell and Jenny Ervine of the Kilwaughter Foundation welcomed the Bank Road Refurbishment, adding: “We’re delighted to see our long term partnership with LEDCOM bearing fruit with projects like this, helping to support local communities.”