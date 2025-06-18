'We’re delighted to share our award-winning gourmet donuts with a whole new audience': Co Down donut brand secures first major trade deal with Republic of Ireland
Cult Newcastle donut brand secures first major Republic of Ireland contract, expanding reach with support from Invest NI and innovation funding
Newcastle donut brand Black Box Donuts has launched its award-winning products in over 60 SuperValu and Centra stores across the Republic of Ireland, in a contract worth £700,000 per year.
The new trade deal, which is the company’s first significant contract in RoI, marks a major milestone for the fast-growing brand, which has earned a cult following for its rich, indulgent flavours and distinctive black packaging.
Darren McKibbin, d