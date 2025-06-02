'We’re excited to welcome new colleagues as we continue to build the future of Greggs together': New Belfast store is sixth in Northern Ireland in as many months
The new shop opened to customers at the weekend and marks a key milestone in Greggs ambition to expand its presence in Northern Ireland. This is Greggs sixth new shop in Northern Ireland in as many months. It forms part of the Company’s plan to open 10-15 shops in the region within a year, supporting its wider goal of reaching over 3,000 shops across the UK.
Other notable shop openings in the local area include the recent launch of Greggs first drive-thru outlet in Northern Ireland, situated just outside Belfast.
The Titanic Quarter shop has created 16 new jobs locally, contributing to an estimated 100 new roles expected across Northern Ireland as part of the company’s ongoing investment.
Roles include retail team members and managerial positions, with Charles Moris appointed as shop manager for the new location.
Gillian Long, retail operations director at Greggs, said: “Northern Ireland is a key focus in our wider growth strategy, and this latest opening reflects our commitment to expanding our presence in the region.
"We’ve seen strong demand from customers, and we’re pleased to be able to cater to this by providing greater accessibility and investment.
“As we grow, we remain focused on delivering positive impact - creating local employment opportunities, supporting economic development, and contributing to healthier, more connected communities.
“With each new shop opening in the area, we’re proud to offer high-quality jobs, career development opportunities, and a workplace culture that values and supports our teams. We’re excited to welcome new colleagues as we continue to build the future of Greggs together.”
Richard Henderson, estate manager at Titanic Quarter Limited, added: “We are looking forward to welcoming Greggs to The ARC. The new store will be a great addition to Titanic Quarter’s growing retail community and the wider, local community. Greggs will provide residents and visitors with an additional family-friendly food option to choose from throughout the day, building upon Titanic Quarter’s attractiveness as a key leisure location in Belfast.
“Titanic Quarter’s retailers play a huge role in the local community, fostering a lively and welcoming community space. Occupants at ARC Retail have seen continued footfall growth and look forward to this increasing further as our new residential and hotel developments complete. The decision by Greggs to open a new store at Titanic Quarter is testament to that.”
The shop will offer Greggs full menu of freshly prepared food-on-the-go items, including favourites such as the Sausage Roll, Steak Bake, and a variety of vegan options. A range of cold drinks, including Cloudy Lemonade and Iced Latte, will also be available, alongside the brand’s “hot to go” selection, featuring Southern Fried Chicken Goujons, Potato Wedges, and a variety of pizza slices including Margherita, Pepperoni, Spicy Mexican Chicken, Spicy Veg and Pepperoni Hot Shot.
