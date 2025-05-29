Opening this summer, the new restaurant will be serving up steaks just in time for the busy tourism season and the return of The Open to Royal Portrush in July

Northern Ireland’s most loved steakhouse brand, Top Blade, is bringing its bold flavour and sizzling reputation to Portrush.

Opening this summer, the new restaurant will be serving up steaks just in time for the busy tourism season and the return of The Open to Royal Portrush in July.

The new venue will be located in the prominent seafront premises currently home to Koko’s, which is set to undergo a full transformation to become Top Blade’s third restaurant. Backed by a £350,000 investment, the project will create 20 new jobs in the local hospitality sector.

Top Blade, already a firm favourite in Belfast and Portadown, is known for its vibrant atmosphere, locally sourced steaks, and no-fuss food done well, (but not well done!).

Currently the chain serves up the widest variety of steaks with a staggering 15 options on the extensive menu, the new Portrush site will offer seating for 70 diners to enjoy the unrivalled ocean view, delivering a standout new dining destination right in the heart of the town.

Director, Aaron Taggart explained: “We’ve been keen to expand to the north coast for some time but were waiting for the right location. Now the timing feels right and the premises are ideal, it’s been a stroke of luck that we are coinciding with such a busy summer season and we’re looking forward to welcoming so many visitors to this wonderful part of the world.

Northern Ireland's most loved steakhouse brand, Top Blade, is bringing its bold flavour and sizzling reputation to Portrush. Peter Rainey (centre) with Top Blade directors, Aaron Taggart and John Crawford announcing the launch of the brand's newest venue

“This site gives us the opportunity to create something really special, not just in terms of food, but also in setting. A seafront restaurant with uninterrupted views of the Atlantic isn’t something you come by often! We’ll be retaining Koko’s existing staff where possible and building a strong new team to deliver the Top Blade experience.”

Fellow director John Crawford, added: “This is a big move for us, and we’re ambitious about it. With this new opening, we’re aiming to serve up to 100,000 steaks a year across our three locations. We’re proud of our ethos, great steaks, sides and sauces, served with simplicity and flair, and we’re confident it’ll be a welcome addition to the Portrush dining scene.”

The timing couldn’t be better. With thousands set to descend on the town for The Open and a number of new hospitality businesses already open or opening, it feels like the area is really coming into its own. Top Blade will certainly be a major player on the North Coast food scene.

Bookings have not yet been released, but tables are set to fill up fast as soon as they do.