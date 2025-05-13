'We’re not just constructing buildings – we’re playing a key part in building futures': 16 new high-quality homes in Co Antrim offer easy access to transport, amenities and local schools
Choice Housing is adding 16 new properties to its portfolio worth £2.72m as part of an exciting development in Ballymoney, County Antrim.
The build will comprise of 12, two-bedroom units, three one-bedroom own door apartments and one, two-person apartment that offers wheelchair-friendly access.
Work on the scheme – which forms part of the town’s Greenage Cottages development – is already underway with final handover expected to take place before the end of the year.
Choice has been working in partnership with several key partners, including Glenoak Developments Limited, Doherty Architectural Services and DTL Construction.
The new homes will blend elements of traditional heritage from the area with cutting-edge design. Inside, each property will have bright and spacious rooms that combine modern and comfortable open plan living to create the ideal home for couples or families. The location of the development also offers convenient access to transport links, amenities and activities as well as, local primary and secondary schools.
Commenting on the seven figure Greenage Cottages investment, Michael McDonnell, Group chief executive at Choice, said: “This development will deliver 16 modern, high-quality homes that have been designed to blend traditional heritage with contemporary living. This latest project reinforces Choice’s commitment to providing great homes and enhanced services for local communities.
“Investing in new, much-needed social homes is not just about providing shelter, it is about creating secure, sustainable communities where people can thrive.
“Quality, affordable housing forms the foundation for better health, improved education outcomes, and stronger local economies. When Choice invests in new home builds, we’re not just constructing buildings – we’re playing a key part in building futures.”