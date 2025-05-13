The build, expected to be completed by the end of the year, will comprise of 12 two-bedroom units, three one-bedroom own door apartments and one, two-person apartment that offers wheelchair-friendly access

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Choice Housing is adding 16 new properties to its portfolio worth £2.72m as part of an exciting development in Ballymoney, County Antrim.

The build will comprise of 12, two-bedroom units, three one-bedroom own door apartments and one, two-person apartment that offers wheelchair-friendly access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work on the scheme – which forms part of the town’s Greenage Cottages development – is already underway with final handover expected to take place before the end of the year.

Choice has been working in partnership with several key partners, including Glenoak Developments Limited, Doherty Architectural Services and DTL Construction.

The new homes will blend elements of traditional heritage from the area with cutting-edge design. Inside, each property will have bright and spacious rooms that combine modern and comfortable open plan living to create the ideal home for couples or families. The location of the development also offers convenient access to transport links, amenities and activities as well as, local primary and secondary schools.

Commenting on the seven figure Greenage Cottages investment, Michael McDonnell, Group chief executive at Choice, said: “This development will deliver 16 modern, high-quality homes that have been designed to blend traditional heritage with contemporary living. This latest project reinforces Choice’s commitment to providing great homes and enhanced services for local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Choice Housing is adding sixteen new properties to its portfolio worth £2.72m as part of an exciting development in Ballymoney, County Antrim. Pictured is Damien Trolen (DTL Construction), Michael McDonnell (Choice Group Chief Executive) and Gemma Doherty (Doherty Architectural Services)

“Investing in new, much-needed social homes is not just about providing shelter, it is about creating secure, sustainable communities where people can thrive.