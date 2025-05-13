Green light expected to demolish Belfast's Loughview Nursing Home and replace with elderly housing development
A long-standing nursing home in north Belfast is set to be knocked down to make way for a new sheltered housing development for older people, pending expected approval from the city council’s planning committee.
TSA Planning, acting on behalf of PSC Management (NI), has submitted a proposal to demolish the existing 31-bed Loughview Nursing Home, located at the junction of Fortwilliam Park and Lansdowne Road, and replace it with a three-storey sheltered housing complex.
The new development would feature 20 self-contained dwellings designed for elderly residents, as well as warden accommodation, communal facilities, landscaping, on-site parking, and site works. The proposed design aims to support independent living for older people within a managed and supportive environment.
The site is described in planning documents as being in a sustainable and accessible location, benefiting from proximity to walking and cycling routes as well as public transport links to and from Belfast city centre.
A report prepared for Belfast City Council’s planning committee has recommended the scheme for approval. It states that both the demolition and the proposed redevelopment are "considered to be of a high-quality design and appropriate to the location."
The planning application has faced a number of objections, including a submission from NI Water, which raised concerns that the existing water and sewer infrastructure. However, these concerns have not deterred planning officials from recommending approval.
The proposal is expected to be considered at the committee meeting tonight (Tuesday).