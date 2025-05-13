Acting on behalf of PSC Management (NI), TSA Planning is seeking permission to demolish the existing 31-bed Loughview Nursing Home in Fortwilliam. Credit Loughview Nursing Home

A long-standing nursing home in north Belfast is set to be knocked down to make way for a new sheltered housing development for older people, pending expected approval from the city council’s planning committee.

TSA Planning, acting on behalf of PSC Management (NI), has submitted a proposal to demolish the existing 31-bed Loughview Nursing Home, located at the junction of Fortwilliam Park and Lansdowne Road, and replace it with a three-storey sheltered housing complex.

The new development would feature 20 self-contained dwellings designed for elderly residents, as well as warden accommodation, communal facilities, landscaping, on-site parking, and site works. The proposed design aims to support independent living for older people within a managed and supportive environment.

The site is described in planning documents as being in a sustainable and accessible location, benefiting from proximity to walking and cycling routes as well as public transport links to and from Belfast city centre.

A report prepared for Belfast City Council’s planning committee has recommended the scheme for approval. It states that both the demolition and the proposed redevelopment are "considered to be of a high-quality design and appropriate to the location."

The planning application has faced a number of objections, including a submission from NI Water, which raised concerns that the existing water and sewer infrastructure. However, these concerns have not deterred planning officials from recommending approval.