Food service and facilities services provider Aramark Ireland has announced the extension of its management contract with the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) for a further two years, continuing a partnership that began in 2010

Following 15 years of consistent, high-quality facilities support at its Titanic Quarter site, PRONI has confirmed a two-year contract extension, recognising exceptional service and operational excellence

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food service and facilities services provider Aramark Ireland has announced the extension of its management contract with the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) for a further two years, continuing a partnership that began in 2010.

Operating from PRONI’s Titanic Quarter site, Aramark has delivered services including security, cleaning, porterage, reception, and catering for the past 15 years. The renewed contract will come into effect from September 1 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ray Taylor, operations director at Aramark Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with PRONI.

“This renewal is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our on-site team and our shared approach to delivering seamless, high-quality services. We look forward to building on our collaborative success in the years ahead.”

This extension marks over a decade of collaboration between Aramark and PRONI, built on operational excellence, strong team relationships, and a shared commitment to high standards. Aramark’s on-site team has consistently delivered outstanding performance, achieving 100% in Key Performance Indicator (KPI) scores year-on-year.

“Aramark has been a valued partner to PRONI for over a decade, consistently delivering reliable and high-quality facilities support,” added David Huddleston, acting director and deputy keeper of the Records at the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their proactive approach and commitment to service excellence have helped us maintain a professional and efficient environment for our staff and visitors. We’re pleased to continue this trusted relationship.”

This contract renewal not only reinforces Aramark’s position as a leader in facilities management across Northern Ireland but also highlights the value client-focused solutions that stand the test of time.