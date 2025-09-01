From a single iconic site to four premium locations, venYou celebrates growth, innovation, and enduring client partnerships in Northern Ireland’s evolving business landscape

Belfast serviced office provider venYou is marking 15 years of growth, innovation, and client success since opening its first site in 2010 at the iconic Scottish Provident Building on Donegall Square West.

A stalwart in an increasingly competitive sector, venYou remains a leading name in premium, flexible workspace, having expanded to four prime city centre locations, Scottish Provident Building, Thomas House, Northern Court and Ascot House, supporting more than 600 companies across diverse sectors from professional services and technology to healthcare, finance, and media.

“From the very beginning, our focus has been on creating premium spaces with a personal touch that give businesses the flexibility to grow with confidence,” said Donna Linehan, client services director.

“Fifteen years on, we’re proud that many of our first clients are still with us or have returned as their businesses evolved.”

Over the years, venYou has managed hundreds of thousands of square feet of Grade A workspace, accommodating more than 600 long-term clients, including virtual and external. The company’s average tenancy length of almost six years far exceeds the Northern Ireland average of two to three years, reflecting strong client loyalty.

“Continuity is a big part of our success,” added Jonny Hill, operations director. “Many of us have been part of venYou for years, including members of the management team and front-of-house and housekeeping staff. Clients often say it’s the people as much as the buildings that set venYou apart in a sector that has grown significantly over the past 15 years.”

Pictured at the venYou 15th anniversary celebrations with Donna Linehan and Jonny Hill are clients Beyond Business Travel, NakedPR , Corvus Recruitment and Replify all of whom have been based in the Scottish Provident Building for more than 10 years

Key milestones for the business include the rapid full occupancy of Thomas House within six months of launch in 2023, generating significant job creation through tenant activity, and consistent year-on-year revenue growth driven by high occupancy and tailored services.

“Serviced offices have proven critical in de-risking entry for overseas firms, something we have capitalised on, attracting clients from America, Australia, and Europe,” says Donna.

“These include Deloitte who stayed with us for two years, Baker Mackenzie who joined us in 2014 before setting up their own office having grown to 70 staff and iReel, the latest client to take up residence at Thomas House. Our client base now spans at least 11 industries, with staff headcounts ranging from sole traders to firms employing over 200 people, an indication of the flexibility of space and services we can offer across our four sites.”

With no new office buildings delivered in Belfast in 2024 (Deloitte Crane Survey) and new serviced centres making up a quarter of market take-up (CBRE), demand for premium, flexible space has never been higher.

Pictured at the venYou 15th Anniversary celebrations are Ian Weatherup, managing director, Corvus Recruitment, Donna Linehan and Jonny Hill, venYou and Jackie Logan, managing director with NakedPR. Both businesses have been based in the Scottish Provident Building for more than 10 years