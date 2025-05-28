Cookstown’s McAleer & Rushe to deliver the 836-bed scheme transforming a derelict site into a sustainable, mixed-use community hub with homes, amenities, and public spaces

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greystar, a global leader in rental housing, has appointed leading design and build contractor McAleer & Rushe to construct a new 836-bed Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) development in Selly Oak, Birmingham. The scheme is being delivered on behalf of Student Roost, one of the UK’s largest student accommodation providers.

Construction is now underway on the £90 million project, which will bring forward much-needed new homes for students, alongside amenities that benefit the wider community. Located on the site of a former Sainsbury’s supermarket, the development will regenerate a long-vacant brownfield plot into a vibrant residential-led scheme. It will deliver 472 studios and 364 cluster bedrooms across two buildings, as well as 26,000 sq ft of commercial space including a community medical centre, 31 car parking spaces, and new landscaped public areas. The project supports Student Roost’s strategy to expand in high-demand university cities. Birmingham is one of the UK’s most undersupplied student housing markets, and this scheme is part of a broader plan to deliver high-quality, professionally managed homes in locations where they are most needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greystar, a global leader in rental housing, has appointed leading design and build contractor McAleer & Rushe to construct a new 836-bed Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) development in Selly Oak, Birmingham. The scheme will include 472 studios and 364 cluster bedrooms across two buildings, as well as 26,000 sq ft of commercial space including a community medical centre, 31 car parking spaces, and new landscaped public areas

Daniel Thompson, managing director, UK Development, Greystar, said: “Having delivered thousands of student beds across the UK, we understand what it takes to create a successful living environment for students and lasting value for cities. Selly Oak is a key location, and we’re investing in its long-term future through a mix of housing, public realm, and essential services.”

Darragh Greenan, director at McAleer & Rushe, added: “We’re proud to be delivering this transformative scheme in partnership with Greystar, which will not only bring much-needed, high-quality student accommodation to one of the UK’s most undersupplied university cities, but also reinvigorate a long-derelict site in Selly Oak.

"By regenerating the high street frontage along Bristol Road, the development will create a more vibrant, accessible and welcoming environment for both students and the wider community.