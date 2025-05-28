'We’re proud to be delivering this transformative scheme': County Tyrone construction firm appointed to deliver £90m student housing scheme in Birmingham
Greystar, a global leader in rental housing, has appointed leading design and build contractor McAleer & Rushe to construct a new 836-bed Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) development in Selly Oak, Birmingham. The scheme is being delivered on behalf of Student Roost, one of the UK’s largest student accommodation providers.
Construction is now underway on the £90 million project, which will bring forward much-needed new homes for students, alongside amenities that benefit the wider community. Located on the site of a former Sainsbury’s supermarket, the development will regenerate a long-vacant brownfield plot into a vibrant residential-led scheme. It will deliver 472 studios and 364 cluster bedrooms across two buildings, as well as 26,000 sq ft of commercial space including a community medical centre, 31 car parking spaces, and new landscaped public areas. The project supports Student Roost’s strategy to expand in high-demand university cities. Birmingham is one of the UK’s most undersupplied student housing markets, and this scheme is part of a broader plan to deliver high-quality, professionally managed homes in locations where they are most needed.
Daniel Thompson, managing director, UK Development, Greystar, said: “Having delivered thousands of student beds across the UK, we understand what it takes to create a successful living environment for students and lasting value for cities. Selly Oak is a key location, and we’re investing in its long-term future through a mix of housing, public realm, and essential services.”
Darragh Greenan, director at McAleer & Rushe, added: “We’re proud to be delivering this transformative scheme in partnership with Greystar, which will not only bring much-needed, high-quality student accommodation to one of the UK’s most undersupplied university cities, but also reinvigorate a long-derelict site in Selly Oak.
"By regenerating the high street frontage along Bristol Road, the development will create a more vibrant, accessible and welcoming environment for both students and the wider community.
"With a strong focus on sustainability and placemaking, this scheme sets a new standard for integrated, sustainable urban living, and we look forward to delivering it in a way that leaves a lasting, positive impact on the local area.” The appointment of McAleer & Rushe follows successful collaboration with Greystar on other UK projects, including the delivery of Canvas Wembley, which has topped out and is due to open ahead of the 2025/26 academic year. The new Selly Oak development will include over 13,000 sq ft of resident amenities, including study areas, lounges, a gym and a cinema. It targets BREEAM ‘Very Good’ and EPC A ratings, with sustainability measures such as a green roof, solar panels, and the use of sustainable construction materials.
