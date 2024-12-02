The £600,000 investment, led by the McKeever Hotel Group, brings a luxurious, adult-only wellness retreat and features hot tubs, a sauna, a plunge pool, and a series of lounge areas, including a temperature-controlled glass house

The Dunadry Hotel and Gardens in Antrim has unveiled a new Thermal Spa Garden, marking the latest phase in its ongoing transformation.

The £600,000 investment, led by the McKeever Hotel Group, brings a luxurious, adult-only wellness retreat to the heart of the historic property.

The newly revamped Spa Garden, located in the hotel's former courtyard, provides a secluded, intimate escape for up to 20 guests at a time. Designed to offer ultimate relaxation and serenity, the facility includes hot tubs, a sauna, a plunge pool, and a series of lounge areas, including a temperature-controlled glass house. Guests can also enjoy direct access to the garden from ten specially designed rooms, offering a seamless experience between relaxation and rest.

Bridgene McKeever, company secretary and director of sales and marketing for the McKeever Hotel Group, explained that the new space is focused on offering a premium and private retreat for those seeking peace and rejuvenation.

“We’re quite upfront about the Spa Garden and what this means for the guest experience – it is not therapy for the masses,” said Bridgene.

“This is a premium, private retreat offering peace, relaxation, and tranquillity for those who need time to rejuvenate by escaping the everyday.”

The opening of the Spa Garden coincides with the debut of another high-end addition to the hotel – The Cellar, a private wine and whiskey tasting venue, further elevating the guest experience. The new amenities reflect the McKeever Group’s commitment to creating exclusive, memorable experiences for both local visitors and international guests.

“Just like The Cellar, the Spa Garden is all about creating high-end, bespoke, memorable experiences for our guests – those from Ireland and those travelling from overseas,” added Bridgene.

“Of course, each experience is backed by the warm welcome and our famous ‘We Do More’ culture which we aim to deliver across every hotel in our Group.”

The response to the Spa Garden has been overwhelmingly positive since its opening, with early online bookings and gift voucher sales exceeding expectations.