Jim Burke will be at the helm of an initial £20m investment giving way to 160 homes in 2025

Ballyclare home builder Hagan Homes has appointed Jim Burke as managing director of the business, a move that coincides with the beginning of an ambitious new growth era for the company.

With over 35 years of dedicated service, Jim’s wealth of experience and intimate knowledge of the homebuilding industry equip him to guide Hagan Homes as it embarks on a substantial expansion programme.

Jim joined Hagan Homes at just 16 years old, coming straight out of school via a Youth Training Programme scheme, the equivalent of what would be an apprenticeship today.

Jim was Hagan Homes’ third employee. Both Jim and Hagan Homes’ first employee Henry Campbell have been with the company ever since, marking 35 years of service.

When Jim joined, he started in a junior support role which allowed him to learn on the job and progress to Managing Director. Throughout his journey, he has risen through the ranks to become an indispensable member of the team.

His most recent role as director of sales and acquisitions saw him play a crucial role in the company’s strategic direction, where he specialised in land acquisitions, site valuations, and pricing for Hagan Homes’ developments.

With Hagan Homes poised for significant growth, Jim’s leadership comes at a critical time. The company has recently made substantial investments in land acquisition, committing over £20 million in the past six months alone. As a result, the company is planning for the development of 160 new homes set to be completed by 2025. The properties will be high-quality, affordable housing, primarily targeting first-time buyers in Northern Ireland.

“I am deeply honoured to take on the role of managing director at Hagan Homes,” Jim said. “This company has been my life’s work, and I have witnessed its incredible journey over the years, as well as the peaks and troughs of the property industry. As we step into this new era of growth for the business, I am excited to lead our exceptional team in delivering sustainable homes that not only meet the needs of our customers but also create lasting positive impacts in our communities.”

James Hagan, founder and CEO of Hagan Homes, explained: “Jim is not only a close friend but also a key driving force behind our success. His extensive experience and unwavering commitment to our vision make him the perfect candidate to lead Hagan Homes through this exciting growth phase. Together, we are ready to seize the opportunities that lie ahead and continue our legacy of excellence in the homebuilding sector.”

Hagan Homes boasts a strong track record of delivering exceptional properties, having completed 391 homes between January 2022 and August 2024 alone. In its lifetime, it has built more than 5,000 homes. The company has remained dedicated to its mission of creating modern, affordable housing, focusing on social impact and community regeneration. It has also contributed over £3 million to charitable organisations across Northern Ireland, prioritising support for essential causes in the communities where it builds.

