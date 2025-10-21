Six new rapid EV chargers, growing footfall, and a fully occupied mall marks a milestone moment for The Kennedy Centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kennedy Centre in West Belfast is continuing to go from strength to strength, reporting a 3% increase in footfall year-on-year, full occupancy across all retail units, and new investment in its electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

The popular shopping and leisure destination has confirmed that every unit within the main mall is now fully let, underscoring its position as one of Belfast’s most vibrant and successful community pillars. The latest addition to the retail mix is Robinsons Boutique Aromas, an independent retailer offering luxury home fragrances, candles, and gifts, with further new retailers and leisure providers set to be announced in the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to strong trading performance, the Kennedy Centre continues to invest in sustainability and accessibility. The latest initiative sees the installation of six new Zest EV Rapid Chargers joining the centre’s existing network to further enhance facilities for environmentally conscious visitors.

John Jones, centre manager at the Kennedy Centre, said, “We’re delighted to see continued growth and positivity at the Kennedy Centre. The increase in footfall and full occupancy reflect both the strength of our tenant mix and the loyalty of our customers.

"With new retailers joining us soon and our investment in sustainable infrastructure, we’re committed to ensuring the centre remains a thriving destination for shopping, leisure, and community connection.

"Our focus has always been on providing a space that serves local families, supports independent businesses, and evolves with the needs of our visitors. It’s incredibly rewarding to see that vision continue to grow stronger year after year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Jones, Kennedy Centre Manager

Stephen Robinson, Owner of Robinsons Boutique Aromas, added: “We’re thrilled to open our doors at the Kennedy Centre. It’s a fantastic location with a welcoming community and strong local support. We’re excited to bring our unique range of luxury aromas and gifts to shoppers, and we look forward to becoming part of the everyday rhythm of the centre, a place where people come not just to shop, but to connect and enjoy their time together.”