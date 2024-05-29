Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Father’s Day special: The brunch burger used to be a JD Wetherspoon classic, but the burger combo has not been sold by the pub giant since 2014

JD Wetherspoon in Northern Ireland are bringing back one of its most popular items, 10 years after it was last served by the pub chain - but only for one weekend.

The brunch burger used to be a Wetherspoons classic, but the burger combo has not been sold by the pub giant since 2014.

Now the brunch burger is back for one weekend only - the Father’s Day weekend (Friday, June 14 to Sunday 16) - in Wetherspoons pubs across the UK and Ireland including Belfast, Carrickfergus and Newtownards.

The brunch burger features a patty made from 100% British beef, American-style cheese, maple-cured bacon and a fried free-range egg, topped with a hash brown made from 100 per cent British potato.

The meal includes chips and a drink (over 150 drinks to choose from, including a range of regional craft beers).

JD Wetherspoon’s marketing executive, James Vaughan, explained: “The brunch burger will return by popular demand for one weekend only – and I am confident that customers will welcome its return to mark Father’s Day.”