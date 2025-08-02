Ulster elite champion boxer Daryl Clarke to launch a new food ordering app called “Newtownabbey Eats” alongside his long-time school friend, Andrew Creighton

Daryl Clarke and long-time school friend, Andrew Creighton to launch Newtownabbey Eats in September with 35 businesses already onboard...it’s “a local way to takeaway”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A local Ulster elite champion boxer is stepping out of the ring and into the tech world with a bold new venture designed to shake up the food delivery industry and support local businesses.

Daryl Clarke, a well-known community figure and boxing coach at Monkstown Boxing Club, is set to launch a new food ordering app called “Newtownabbey Eats” alongside his long-time school friend, Andrew Creighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The app, which goes live on September 17, promises to offer a fairer alternative to global food delivery platforms by dramatically reducing commission fees for restaurants and takeaways.

A local Ulster elite champion boxer is stepping out of the ring and into the tech world with a bold new venture designed to shake up the food delivery industry and support local businesses. Daryl Clarke, a well-known community figure and boxing coach at Monkstown Boxing Club, is set to launch a new food ordering app called “Newtownabbey Eats”

“I have quite a lot of friends that own takeaways, and we order quite a lot of food here at the boxing club for youth events,” said Daryl. “Talking to takeaway owners, I could feel their frustration with the big-name apps that are not locally owned and are taking ridiculous amounts in commission and fees from our local businesses.”

After consulting with dozens of takeaway owners in the Newtownabbey area, Daryl and Andrew decided to act...’we knew that we had to do something’.

Newtownabbey Eats already has 35 local eateries on board ahead of its launch and will be available to download on Google Play and the App Store. The app is set to feature a special 20% off promotion during launch week, as well as regular giveaways and offers through its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster elite champion boxer Daryl Clarke to launch a new food ordering app called “Newtownabbey Eats” alongside his long-time school friend, Andrew Creighton

“What makes us different is that I’m a local who cares about Newtownabbey and its small businesses that are often overlooked,” Daryl added. “We’re more than halving the commission taken by the big-name apps, and we’re also giving back to local charities.