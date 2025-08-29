The sale, taking place this Sunday, and will feature an exquisite collection of brand new wedding gowns — all generously donated by award-winning bridal designer Lorraine Telfair of Telfair Tailoring, following the closure of her beloved bridal shop

Brides-to-be are in for something truly special this weekend, as Bridal Elegance Boutique in Larne opens its doors for a one-day-only Bridal Dress Sale with a heartwarming twist.

The sale, taking place this Sunday, August 31 from 11am to 4.pm., will feature an exquisite collection of brand new wedding gowns — all generously donated by award-winning bridal designer Lorraine Telfair of Telfair Tailoring, following the closure of her beloved bridal shop.

The event is being held in support of Women’s Aid ABCLN, with 100% of proceeds going directly to the charity, which provides vital services to women and children impacted by domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne, and Newtownabbey.

Boutique owner Lauren McLean expressed her enthusiasm: “We are so excited to be hosting this unique dress sale on behalf of Women’s Aid — helping support the vital work they do in our local community.

"Whether you are newly engaged, still searching for 'the one,' or just love a bargain with heart, come along, try on, and take home a gown that will make your big day unforgettable — all while supporting an incredible cause.”

Lorraine Telfair, whose designs have graced countless weddings and earned wide acclaim, shared the inspiration behind her donation: “When I closed my bridal shop, I donated all our brand new dresses to Women’s Aid. Please support this amazing pop-up.”

With no appointment needed, visitors can drop by Bridal Elegance at 18 Main Street, Larne, and browse a stunning array of styles and sizes — all at dramatically reduced prices.

A sneak peek at some of the gowns is available on Instagram at @womensaidabclnlarneshop.

For more information, contact Women’s Aid ABCLN Retail Area Manager Michelle McIlrath on 077 01 388726 or email [email protected].