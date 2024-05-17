Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Using information from the Food Standards Agency, we reveal the city centre firms who have achieved a solid 5/5 in 2023-24

Belfast's food manufacturers and food packing firms seem to be in very good shape from a hygiene perspective.

Using information from the Food Standards Agency, we've discovered that 41 businesses in the city have been awarded the best possible hygiene rating in the last year or so.

The most recent hygiene rating is expected to be displayed clearly by the business for people to see.

Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary', and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Below are the 41 businesses who received a solid 5/5 in 2023-24:

A McCord, 257 Castlereagh Road, Belfast, BT5 5FL (Last inspection: 9 May 2023)

Andersonstown Meats, 168 Andersonstown Road, Belfast, BT11 9BZ (Last inspection: 7 February 2024)

Assemble Bakery, 381 Beersbridge Road, Belfast, BT5 5DT (Last inspection: 15 November 2023)

Bakari, 25 Donegall Street, Belfast, BT1 2FF (Last inspection: 19 January 2023)

Brian's Butchers, 32 Castlereagh Road, Belfast, BT5 5FP (Last inspection: 7 March 2023)

C Mallon Butchers, 132a Upper Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT10 0BE (Last inspection: 19 March 2024)

Cake Artistry, Private address, Registered with Belfast City local authority, BT4 (Last inspection: 25 April 2023)

Centra Foxes Glen Filling Station, 228-232 Stewartstown Road, Belfast, BT17 0LB (Last inspection: 8 August 2023)

Clements, Physical Education Centre, Botanic Gardens, Belfast, BT9 5EX (Last inspection: 7 February 2023)

Coffey's, 126B Upper Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT10 0BE (Last inspection: 13 June 2023)

Coffey's, 380 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 6GL (Last inspection: 22 April 2024)

Coopers Family Butchers, 89 Cregagh Road, Belfast, BT6 8PY (Last inspection: 7 March 2024)

Coyles Home Bakery, 124C Upper Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT10 0BE (Last inspection: 17 April 2024)

Eat Well Catering by Anna Hasiuk, 10 Cregagh Road, Belfast, BT6 9EP (Last inspection: 15 June 2023)

Elizabeth's Home Bakery, 29 Belmont Road, Belfast, BT4 2AA (Last inspection: 7 March 2024)

Fayre by Corries, 38-40 Gilnahirk Road, Belfast, BT5 7DG (Last inspection: 28 April 2023)

Flout!, Unit D5 Portview Trade Centre, 310 Newtownards Road, Belfast, BT4 1HE (Last inspection: 22 February 2024)

French Village Food Store, 32a Montgomery Road, Belfast, BT6 9HL (Last inspection: 3 February 2023)

Freshly Prep'd, Units 11-14 DC Enterprise Centre, Kennedy Way, Belfast, BT11 9AP (Last inspection: 13 February 2024)

Fuin Micro Bakery, 8 Carolan Road, Belfast, BT7 3HE (Last inspection: 9 August 2023)

Fusco & Co, 116 Andersonstown Road, Belfast, BT11 9BX (Last inspection: 19 July 2023)

Fuscos, 369 Woodstock Road, Belfast, BT6 8PU (Last inspection: 3 March 2023)

Heidi's Bake House- The Shack, 14 Ballygowan Road, Belfast, BT5 7LL (Last inspection: 12 October 2023)

Ian’s Home Bakery and Coffee Shop, Belfast, 6 Rosetta Road, BT6 0LT (Last inspection: 19 March 2024)

Irvine's The Chop Shop, 52-58 Shankill Road, Belfast, BT13 2BB (Last inspection: 28 February 2023)

Little Cake Crew, Private address, Registered with Belfast City local authority, BT4 (Last inspection: 26 May 2023)

Liz-Mar Cake Shop, Castlereagh, 366 Cregagh Road, BT6 9EY (Last inspection: 19 January 2024)

Mahavir Tiffin Service, Apartment 3 The Grant Building, 27 Odessa Street, Belfast, BT13 2QS (Last inspection: 18 December 2023)

McAuley’s Family Butchers, Unit 1 Laurel Glen Shopping Centre, 208 Stewartstown Road, Belfast, BT17 0AH (Last inspection: 28 February 2023)

McAuleys, 424 Falls Road, Belfast, BT12 6EN (Last inspection: 6 March 2024)

McCaffreys, 564-568 Falls Road, Belfast, BT11 9AB (Last inspection: 3 March 2023)

Mooneys, 226 Shankill Road, Belfast, BT13 2BJ (Last inspection: 21 March 2024)

Murrays Hot Honey, Private address, Registered with Belfast City local authority, BT6 (Last inspection: 2 October 2023)

Norglen Quality Meats, 3 Norglen Gardens, Belfast, BT11 8EL (Last inspection: 12 April 2023)

Orangefield Butchers, 8 Orangefield Lane, Belfast, BT5 6BW (Last inspection: 4 December 2023)

Riley's Home Bakery, 258 Woodstock Road, Belfast, BT6 9DN (Last inspection: 14 February 2023)

S.D. Bell & Co Ltd, 139 Wandsworth Road, Belfast, BT4 3LW (Last inspection: 26 April 2023)

Steven's Quality Meats, 884 Crumlin Road, Belfast, BT14 8AE (Last inspection: 19 April 2024)

Titanic Distillers, Thompson Dry Dock and Pumphouse, Queens Road, BT3 9DT (Last inspection: 28 June 2023)

Truffles, 88 Sandy Row, Belfast, BT12 5EX (Last inspection: 20 March 2024)