Portrush has been named as the third cheapest seaside parking spot in the UK this Easter half-term.

Despite Causeway Coast and Glens Council planning to introduce charges at the resort's West Bay car park from April to September, the new data shows holidaymakers going to the north coast town this half term will spend an average of £3.47 on parking – a bargain compared most of the UK.

The new study conducted by car check experts, Motorscan, revealed that Brighton takes the top spot as the seaside with the most expensive parking, averaging at £24.21.

Collating data via Parkopedia, the study evaluates the average parking costs across 30 prominent UK seasides. The analysis focuses on parking spots available on an eight-hour basis within a 30-minute or less walking distance from the centre.

Ranking as second most expensive is Cornish town, Newquay, where the average parking fee stands at £12.32 for eight hours. Claiming the third spot is another beloved Cornish spot, Falmouth, with a marginal difference of just £0.20, totalling £12.12 for parking over the same period.

Meanwhile St Andrews, Fife, claims the title of cheapest seaside location for parking, with an average cost of just £1.90 for eight hours – 12 times less than Brighton.

Then East Yorkshire seaside town, Hornsea, takes the title of second cheapest, coming in at an average of £1.98 for parking this Easter, over the same time period.

And third is Portrush in Northern Ireland, with an average cost of £3.47 - three times less than Falmouth.

Speaking on the findings, head of vehicle intelligence at Motorscan, Oliver Thompson said: "Parents always look for ways to keep their kids entertained during half term, and a beach trip is a top choice. However, parking costs can put a dampener on the day.

"As evidenced by our latest study, parking costs can significantly impact holiday experiences, especially during peak periods like Easter half term. Brighton's staggering average parking fee of £24.21 tops the charts, highlighting the financial strain families may face when planning beach outings.

