County Down pub crowned best NI venue at the National Pub & Bar Awards 2024

It’s official! The Dirty Duck Alehouse in Holywood has been named the best in Northern Ireland at the National Pub & Bar Awards 2024.

The Dirty Duck Alehouse was also one of 13 pubs to be named as the best in its region at the London awards evening.

The awards brought together 94 pubs and bars from across the UK, each one having been awarded the title for the best in its county back in April.

The Dirty Duck Alehouse in Holywood was named best in Northern Ireland at the London awards evening

The Dirty Duck Alehouse beat last year’s winner, East Belfast haunt Hearth who also made the 2024 final shortlist alongside Keegan's in Armagh, Charlie’s Bar in Fermanagh, Blackbird in Londonderry and Tomneys in Toome.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, said: “The Dirty Duck Alehouse is a destination in its own right, where you can enjoy a traditional downstairs bar or an upstairs dining room that offers panoramic waterside views.

“In the bar, the venue serves delicious food, cold pints and puts on live music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“What’s more, this site’s beer garden is the perfect spot for catching some rays during the summer months. With its own outside shack, guests can also order drinks and food without having to venture indoors. Congratulations to this year’s winner.”

The National Pub & Bar Awards 2024 Winners were:

East Midlands, The Tollemache Arms

East of England, Galvin Green Man

London, The Audley Public House

North East, The Bay Horse, Darlington

North West, Cholmondeley Arms

Northern Ireland, The Dirty Duck Alehouse

North Scotland, Macgochans

South Scotland, Vic’s, Prestwick

South East, The Mutton at Hazeley Heath

South West, The George Inn, Norton St. Philip

Wales, The Bull's Head Inn, Beaumaris

West Midlands, The Tally Ho Inn, Bouldon

Yorkshire and the Humber, The Harrogate Inn

Pub Group of the Year, Castle Rock Brewery

Bar Group of the Year, The Blues Kitchen

The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award, Fitzherbert Arms