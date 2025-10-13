Kinecx Energy chairman Dr David Dobbin and Kinecx Energy chief executive officer Niall Martindale pictured at the company’s annual Stakeholder Briefing which was held at Galgorm Hotel and Spa in Ballymena, County Antrim

Formerly firmus energy networks, the newly rebranded Kinecx Energy renews its commitment to decarbonisation, biomethane integration, and network expansion at its annual stakeholder briefing

Northern Ireland gas firm Kinecx Energy, formerly firmus energy networks has officially rebranded and renewed strategic focus at its annual stakeholder briefing.

The event last week, held at Galgorm Hotel and Spa in County Antrim, welcomed industry experts and stakeholders to hear updates on the company’s transformative year and its ambitious plans for Northern Ireland’s energy transition.

The rebranding of the Antrim-based firm follows the successful sale of the company’s retail business in November 2024 and marks a strategic opportunity for Kinecx Energy to refresh its strategic ambitions as a standalone networks business with a bold new identity.

“Our new name and branding reflect our refreshed ambitions and reinvigorate our commitment to a lower carbon future,” said Niall Martindale, CEO.

“While our name has changed, our core values and dedication to customer service remain stronger than ever.”

Kinecx Energy continues to operate from Antim with a team of approximately 65 employees. The company has invested around £250m in its world-class gas network, which now passes 200,000 homes and businesses across Northern Ireland – from Londonderry to Newry. Of these, 75,000 properties have already connected to the network.

Kinecx Energy chairman Dr David Dobbin and Kinecx Energy chief executive Officer Niall Martindale pictured at the company’s annual Stakeholder Briefing with guest speakers Lucy Field of AFRY Management Consulting and Richard Ramsey, Professor of Practice in Economics and Policy at Queen’s University Belfast

Two Core Ambitions drive the future:

1. Connecting the remaining 125,000 properties to natural gas is an essential step in Northern Ireland’s energy transition.

2. Accelerating the integration of biomethane into the network to displace natural gas and reduce carbon emissions.

Typically, each new and existing connection to the gas network helps to lower CO2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50%, when compared to home heating oil. This message was reinforced by Mr Martindale, who highlighted the conversion from oil to gas as an ‘effective, low-regret choice’ people can make.

Recent industry-wide research, including a Request for Information (RfI) conducted in 2024, revealed that biomethane could meet 100% of current demand within the Kinecx Energy network area.

Across Northern Ireland, the potential for biomethane production is estimated at 3.5TWh – nearly 50% of current distribution natural gas

demand.

Despite the absence of formal policy, Kinecx Energy is making progress. In May 2025, the company signed a Connection Agreement with Greenan Generation Ltd for a plant in Eglinton, which will supply c. 8% of network demand in the northwest.

“In May this year, we took a major step forward in our renewable gas ambitions by signing our first biomethane connection agreement with a producer in the northwest of our network area,” explainedMr Martindale. “This agreement paves the way for the first direct injection of biomethane into our grid and a future where more of our gas supply comes from local, renewable sources.”

Looking ahead, Kinecx Energy is preparing its GD29 business plan, due mid-2027, and is actively collaborating with industry partners to address network constraints and advocate for supportive biomethane policies.

“Our business has always been built on strong values,” Mr Martindale added. “As Kinecx Energy, we are ready to play a critical role in Northern Ireland’s energy transition and look forward to working with our stakeholders on this exciting journey.”

The Stakeholder Event also heard from Lucy Field of AFRY Management Consulting who provided an overview of current gas and electricity markets, as well as a Great Britain perspective on biomethane and heat pumps. Richard Ramsey – Professor of Practice in Economics and Policy at Queen’s University – analysed local trends, including regional economic policy and development, geopolitical economics, and

global trade impacts.

Chairman Dr. David Dobbin concluded the session, focusing on the strategic outlook for the company, and how biomethane will allow Kinecx Energy to decarbonise its operations and support Northern Ireland’s Energy Strategy.

“Continued support from the Utility Regulator and Northern Ireland Executive to promote switching from more polluting fossil fuels remains critical if we are to meet our collective climate goals,” he told delegates.

