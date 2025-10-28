White’s Sets the Pace in Breakfast Innovation with Launch of Two New Oat Ranges

White’s Oats, Ireland’s largest oat miller and cereal producer, has launched two new premium oat ranges made from 100% Irish Oats: High Protein Oats and Real Fruit Porridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well known for its multi award-winning porridge oats, instant oats, and granolas, this latest innovation underscore White’s continued investment in developing oat-based products that combine nutritional benefits with taste and flavour. With the rising demand for healthy, convenient and quick to prepare, sustainable breakfast solutions, the new ranges are designed with both retail and foodservice in mind.

Available in fully recyclable 450g packs and featuring a handy portion scoop for ease and consistency, both product ranges align with customers’ sustainability requirements while offering practical benefits for consumers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle McBride, Marketing Manager, White’s Oats said “Our new products are designed to cater for evolving customer needs, whether that’s at home, out of home or in hospitality. We’ve created four new products that deliver on taste, health & offer ease of preparation. Whether it’s a protein and fibre packed option or a creamy porridge packed with whole fruit and seeds, both offer convenience and quality in every bowl.”

White's Oats Real Fruit Porridge

White’s High Protein Oats are available in two flavours, Choco Boost and Berry Boost, and deliver 14g of natural protein per 75g serving. Made with all-natural ingredients, they are high in fibre, contain healthy fats, and provide 263 calories per serving. Developed to deliver the signature creamy oaty taste White’s is known for, they are also versatile and can be enjoyed as a hot porridge or overnight oats.

The real fruit porridge range is a wholesome blend of creamy Irish oats with real fruit and seeds for balanced daily nourishment. The two varieties include Date & Coconut and Berry & Seed with each 50g serving containing only 200 calories. White’s real fruit porridge delivers a naturally delicious and wholesome breakfast or brunch offering.

“Both ranges have been developed with the foodservice sector in mind,” Danielle continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The portion-controlled format supports cost efficiency, minimises waste, and ensures consistent quality every time. Combined with their strong nutritional profile and short clean-label credentials, they are ideal for foodservice providers looking to elevate their breakfast and brunch offering.”

White's Oats Choco Boost Protein Oats

This latest innovation follows White’s recent investment in a second manufacturing facility in Moy, Co. Armagh, increasing production capacity in response to strong market demand.