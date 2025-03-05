Allwyn chair, Justin King CBE treated retailers to a special breakfast at the Titanic Hotel Belfast and also revealed plans to help Northern Ireland’s high streets

The benefits to retailers from selling The National Lottery and new operator Allwyn’s plans to help Northern Ireland’s high streets were set out by renowned retailer and Allwyn chair, Justin King CBE.

Mr King invited retailers to a breakfast at the Titanic Hotel Belfast yesterday to thank them for playing their part in raising huge sums for National Lottery Good Causes through selling National Lottery games over the past 30 years.

He said Allwyn planned to double weekly returns to Good Causes by telling The National Lottery story better, including the role that buying a ticket plays in funding local Good Cause projects.

This was followed by a lunchtime celebration with the First and Deputy First Ministers at Stormont of the £1.5 billion that has been distributed through National Lottery Good Causes funding in Northern Ireland – disbursed via The National Lottery Community Fund, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Sport NI, and Arts Council Northern Ireland.

While grassroots projects have been funded in every postcode district in Northern Ireland, some of the most notable projects to have benefited from the funding include the Giant’s Causeway – where £3 million in funding was used to build a Visitor Centre – and the Titanic Quarter in Belfast, which received £17 million of funding. The Titanic Hotel itself benefited from £5 million of such funding, bringing the previously vacant building back to life, providing jobs and boosting the tourism economy.

Going back to retail, Mr King said that The National Lottery was found to be a proven driver for increased footfall in stores, increasing further during special jackpot draws, and is the only large lottery sold on high streets. Most players claim their winnings in the same store they buy their tickets from and are likely to reinvest some of the winnings in stores, for example on wider groceries available in the store.

Shops stocking The National Lottery range from small corner shops to supermarkets, with independents making up the majority. The operator of The National Lottery has consistently championed independent retail in Northern Ireland and the role retailers play in their communities, including sponsoring Retail NI’s High Street Heroes Campaign since 2021.

Late last year, Allwyn also recognised McKees Convenience Store in Belfast as part of its Local Retail Champions campaign – which asked members of the public to nominate National Lottery retailers who go above and beyond to support their local community.

As the new operator of The National Lottery, Allwyn spent two days in Northern Ireland celebrating The National Lottery’s 30th Birthday. The group was led by CEO Andria Vidler and chair Justin King CBE.

During the visit, the pair repeated their pledge to double weekly returns to National Lottery Good Causes from £30 million to £60 million per week by the end of the 10-year licence in 2034.

The critical role of retail in Allwyn’s transformation plans for The National Lottery was also stressed, with new equipment being rolled out and increased in-person support. In Northern Ireland alone, the team on the ground supporting local retailers has grown by 25% since Allwyn took over in February 2024.

Justin King and Glyn Roberts, CEO of Retail NI who joined Allwyn for the retailer breakfast, thanked National Lottery retailers for their work over the last three decades, and also discussed how April's tax rises will affect high street retailers.